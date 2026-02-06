The Group’s Human Resources team highlighted its efforts in developing an inclusive work environment and reinforcing diversity and inclusion-related initiatives.

From the Bank's Sustainability team, Faisal Al-Abdulmuhsen emphasized its capabilities in supporting clients’ organizational resilience against climate change.

Over three days at the Kuwait Oil & Gas Show and Conference (KOGS 2026), National Bank of Kuwait took part in dynamic networking activities, expert-led discussions, and targeted knowledge-sharing engagements, reaffirming its growing influence in supporting Kuwait’s sustainable energy transition.

Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at NBK, participated in this conference, speaking on a keynote panel titled " Shaping a Responsible Future: People, Planet, and Principles" exploring how companies are embedding ESG principles into their operations, alongside Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, within governance frameworks, environmental protection efforts, and operational processes.

In this session, Al-Ablani reviewed the role of these principles in enhancing performance, building trust with stakeholders, and establishing resilient institutions ready for the future, especially in sectors undergoing rapid transformations.

In addition, Mr. Faisal Al‑Abdulmuhsen, Associate Vice President - Sustainability, joined a dedicated technical session where he highlighted NBK’s multidisciplinary capabilities in sustainable finance, climate mitigation, and ESG risk management. During the session, NBK delivered a presentation on the transformation of the global energy landscape and the growing importance of sustainable finance for Kuwait’s oil and gas sector. The presentation also highlighted the Bank’s issuance of Kuwait’s first green bond in 2024, valued at USD 500 million, alongside its ongoing efforts to strengthen sustainability governance, climate risk assessment, stress testing, and risk-based pricing frameworks to support clients in their transition toward sustainable practices.

The presentation also emphasized that Kuwait’s transition requires a partnership with the oil and gas sector, which provides technical expertise, while financial institutions provide capital, financing structures, and risk insights.

Meanwhile, the Human Resources team showcased the NBK RISE program, the Bank’s flagship women‑empowerment initiative, underscoring NBK’s commitment to building a leading and sustainable institution supported by world‑class academic partnerships.

The discussions highlighted the program, which aims to address the leadership gap issue by developing high-potential women through shaping skills, changing mindsets, and applying inclusive leadership practices, in addition to highlighting the program's design mechanisms, which were created by women for women, with a focus on real regulatory challenges, leadership development, guidance, and experimental learning.

Moreover, the NBK RISE initiative also aligns with NBK’s strategy for diversity, equity and inclusion, the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly gender equality and inclusive growth.

The KOGS 2026 conference is one of the most prominent regional forums in the energy sector, bringing together a select group of industry leaders from around the world to contribute to shaping the future of energy.

It is worth noting that this year's conference focused on the transformation of the energy sector, innovation, and sustainable economic development, which are themes that align with NBK’s firm commitment to responsible finance and supporting Kuwait’s national development goals.

NBK’s participation in KOGS 2026 reflects its continued commitment to supporting Kuwait’s efforts in building a more resilient and sustainable future, in addition to shedding light on the importance of incorporating responsible banking services in the work strategies, managing risk, and enhancing long-term value.

Furthermore, the Bank’s participation in the conference underscores the deep and longstanding relationship it shares with the oil sector, one of the most vital sectors of the Kuwaiti economy. For decades, NBK played a key role in financing energy projects and supporting national companies in this sector, which reflects its continued commitment to supporting the economic pillars of the state and promoting its sustainable growth.