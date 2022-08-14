In line with its CSR commitments through youth and student support, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) concluded the second session of its Summer Internship Program for 2022, which hosted 30 high school students, between the age of 14 and 18 years.

The Summer Internship Program is made up of four different sessions, with a total of 120 trainees which are held during summer vacations. It aims to familiarize students with the work nature in NBK’s departments and branches, as well as the mechanisms of the banking business, through on-site training visits, both internally to the bank’s different departments and externally to one of the government institutions.

The second session of the program was inaugurated by Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait. It included an introduction to the bank’s departments, and the roles, responsibilities and work mechanisms of each. It also offered training provided by Creative Confidence on creative thinking methods, problem solving, promoting cooperation, as well as training on advanced modern scientific tools.

This Summer Internship Program focuses on enhancing the basic working skills of the participants through workshops of 5 hours a day over a period of two weeks. These workshops mainly covered the following topics: teamwork, creative thinking methods, the best ways for self-expression, the methods of dealing with customers, in addition to service quality concept, among other banking-related topics.

The program aims to encourage students to take training and engage in the banking experience during their summer vacation. This comes as part of NBK’s endeavours to support the youth to navigate their way towards an active role in the future.

Organizing the annual Summer Internship Program comes in line with NBK’s CSR commitments, building on the remarkable success achieved by this program over the past years. It aims to expand the benefit and accommodate more male and female students from those wishing to join the program and benefit from the professional experience offered in its sessions.

In addition, the program organized a visit outside the scope of work to broaden trainees’ knowledge and allow them get an up-close look at other institutions and how they work. This trip this time was to Kuwait Anticorruption Authority (Nazaha). The visit aimed to familiarize the trainees with the authority’s duties, responsibilities, objectives and work mechanism, and included an awareness lecture on corruption risk prevention measures.

It is worth mentioning that the first session of NBK Summer Internship Program was held from 17 to 28 of last July. The session provided tips and guidance to students in relation to the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign to raise awareness on the ways to combat financial crime and to maintain information confidentiality and security.

