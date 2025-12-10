Nawy Partners, the largest platform supporting real estate brokers in Egypt, celebrated its annual 2025 event titled: “Nawy Partners Conference ’25 | The Future of Real Estate in Egypt.”

The event announced the launch of the new and upgraded +Partners model and honored top-performing companies and brokers with cash prizes exceeding EGP 2.25 million, underscoring Nawy Partners’ commitment to promoting excellence in the real estate brokerage market.

Despite the intense competition in the market, Nawy Partners maintained strong growth throughout the year, with the number of companies joining the platform exceeding 6,500. These figures affirm that Nawy Partners is Egypt’s first and largest platform dedicated to supporting real estate brokers, and reflect the success of its integrated model combining technology, expertise, and both financial and commercial support.

“Nawy Partners’ growth this year, along with our expanding network of brokers, reflects our ability to deliver innovative, competitive solutions that push the market forward. The year 2026 will be even bigger and stronger as we continue our commitment to expanding our impact across Egypt and the region.”

— Mostafa El Beltagy, Co-Founder & CEO of Nawy

The conference officially launched the new +Partners model, offering brokers a comprehensive experience that includes an enhanced technology platform that supports daily operations, more competitive financial incentives and a fast commission collection system, as well as advanced marketing and commercial support to boost productivity. It also provides services designed to help small and medium-sized brokerage firms grow and scale. +Partners aims to enhance broker efficiency and empower them to compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving market.

“Surpassing 6,500 partners and achieving record sales figures confirms the success of +Partners in supporting brokers, enabling them to work more efficiently and achieve better results.”

— Mohamed Hammad, General Manager, Nawy Partners

One of the conference highlights was the introduction of Nawy Now, a solution designed to help brokers sell smarter and faster. Nawy Now offers exclusive incentives for all partners, along with flexible financing solutions and diverse payment plans that make purchasing decisions easier and quicker for clients. It also enables brokers to deliver a more transparent and clear customer experience, increasing successful deal closures and strengthening trust between brokers and buyers in a fast-changing market.

The conference featured two panel discussions providing deeper insights into the market’s future and the evolving role of brokers.

The first panel brought together AbdelAzim Othman, Co-Founder of Nawy, and Ahmed Zaki, Co-Founder of The Board Consulting. They discussed key features of the 2025 market, shifts in buyer behavior, the most in-demand areas, and how brokers can leverage these changes to achieve higher sales in 2026. The session focused on data, demand trends, and the importance of evolving the sales experience to align with the new market reality.

The second panel featured Mostafa El Beltagy, Co-Founder and CEO of Nawy, and Hazem Helal, CEO of Orascom Development. They explored developers’ vision for 2026, how to navigate shifting demand, plans to introduce more market-appropriate products, the role of flexible payment systems, and the importance of collaboration with brokers to ensure faster, more efficient access to actual buyers. The discussion shed light on expected developer strategies amid a clearly rebalancing market and emphasized the role of transparency and technology in building trust.

“Our partnership with Nawy Partners allows us to deliver practical solutions that support brokers, accelerate the reach of projects to real buyers, and contribute to sustainable market growth.”

— Hazem Helal, CEO of Orascom Development

The conference also announced the winners of the 2025 performance awards, which allocated over EGP 2.25 million in prizes. Top companies and brokers were recognized for their exceptional results, reflecting Nawy’s commitment to fostering a competitive environment that motivates excellence and supports sector growth.

Nawy Partners concludes 2025 with an ambitious vision for 2026, aiming to expand its broker network regionally and launch new services and solutions for real estate brokers, while driving innovation in PropTech solutions. This includes more flexible commission programs and collection systems, and a fully integrated ecosystem that elevates service quality in the market. Nawy confirms that 2026 will be a bigger and stronger year in terms of services, technology, and partnerships, as it continues empowering brokers in an ever-evolving market.

About Nawy Partners

Nawy Partners is the first and largest platform in Egypt dedicated to supporting and developing the work of real estate brokers—whether companies or individuals. It provides a comprehensive suite of services and solutions that elevate the position of brokers and help them achieve their goals in an increasingly competitive and rapidly developing real estate market. Its key benefits include:

Advanced tech support through an integrated technological platform providing brokers with smart, innovative solutions that enhance performance, streamline operations, expand client bases, and improve sales effectiveness.

Access to the largest database of major real estate developers, strengthening broker–developer relations and expanding opportunities for collaboration.

Access to the widest range of diverse properties through a single platform that centralizes everything brokers need in one place.

A competitive commission structure offering attractive commission percentages on every sale.

Regular, delay-free commission payouts, ensuring financial stability and faster cash flow for brokers through quick and reliable collection systems.