DUBAI, UAE; Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, The Retail Summit, in partnership with Dubai Chambers, is set to convene on April 23rd and 24th, 2024, at Atlantis The Royal for its fourth annual edition. The Retail Summit has evolved into the quintessential gathering for global retail leaders, offering unparalleled insights into the future and dynamics of the retail industry.

Celebrating its fourth year, The Retail Summit promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Attendees can expect an immersive experience with access to 35+ sessions featuring more than 90 industry leaders with the agenda structured around eight content pillars: AI, Brick & Mortar, Data, Digital, Macroeconomics, Supply Chain, Sustainability & Ethics and Talent.

Visionary speakers include Rami Abu Ghazaleh, CEO Albaik Foods, Scott Cutler, CEO StockX, John Hadden, CEO Alshaya Group, Maria Hollins, CEO Ann Summers, Mona Kattan, Co-Founder and Global President Huda Beauty, Michael Murray, CEO Frasers Group, Vasiliki Petrou, CEO Unilever Prestige, Jamie Satler, Founder, Chairman and CEO Authentic and Regis Schultz, CEO JD Sports, to name a few, who will share their pioneering stories through engaging panel discussions. The agenda for 2024 includes a keynote presentation on Inflation, Geo-Politics, and Retail in 2024 in addition to numerous panel discussions and fireside sessions on Championing Retail in the GCC, Seizing Opportunities in Emerging Markets, Crafting the Future of Retail, Cultivating Unwavering Customer Loyalty and Maximising the Benefits of Influencer Marketing.

Commenting on the return of the much-anticipated summit, Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit, said: "The Retail Summit is more than an event; it's a convergence of industry minds committed to steering the future of retail. The Summit serves as a vital platform for collaborative discussions, where this year we will tackle key issues from AI to Supply Chains and Sustainability & Ethics. Together we will share invaluable insights, shaping the collective path forward for the retail industry."

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai remains a strategic global hub for retail and e-commerce growth, which plays a critical role in attracting foreign business and promoting the emirate as a preferred destination for global retailers. The city’s many competitive advantages position it as the beating heart of the retail business world. With a timely and relevant agenda, The Retail Summit serves as a strategic imperative that brings together retailers to jointly shape a sustainable future for the sector.”

H.E. Lootah added: “As the engine of economic advancement for Dubai, supporting this significant event cements our commitment to empowering the local business community and boosts efforts to strengthen international relations, advance the digital economy, and enhance the emirate’s reputation as a leading global hub for business and trade.”

The 2024 edition anticipates the participation of 900+ senior retail professionals, 90+ global industry speakers, and an impressive 90% C-level speakers. Attendees can engage in thought-provoking experiences, including tailored session formats, a networking beach party and straight-to-the-issue discussions. Other key highlights of the event include the 2024 Marketplace and The Women In Retail event which promises to be a significant addition, along with the introduction of Interactive Roundtables.

Private meeting pods, designed to foster creativity and facilitate business connections, will be available to all attendees. These can be conveniently booked through a bespoke networking app, ensuring a seamless experience. The Summit also guarantees a spectacular 5-star hospitality experience and special discounted rates on Emirates flights and hotels.

Registration for The Retail Summit 2024 is now open at www.theretailsummit.com.

Listings information:

Event: The Retail Summit, 2024

Dates: 23rd & 24th April 2024

Location: Atlantis The Royal

Website: www.theretailsummit.com

Prices: Retailer: £595 until December 15th, after which prices increase: Includes full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, networking sessions and networking receptions

Non-Retailer: £2795 until January 26th, after which prices increase to £3495: Includes full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, networking sessions and networking receptions

About The Retail Summit

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda. In a world of seismic change and innovation, there has never been a more critical time to meet face-to-face to debate and share future disruptions, advancements and innovations. The Retail Summit 2023 will take place at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on the 14th and 15th of March, 2023.