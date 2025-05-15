The adoption of smart technologies, including IoT-enabled fire detection and suppression systems, is advancing retail safety and operational efficiency. These progressive systems provide real-time monitoring, enabling instant detection of potential fire hazards and seamless communication between devices.

“By streamlining maintenance processes and automating emergency responses, retail facilities can address issues faster and more effectively, reducing downtime and mitigating risks. This innovative integration not only enhances safety, but also empowers facility managers with valuable data to optimise long-term performance and improve decision making. These technology trends are highlighted at Firexpo, which takes place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 3 to 5 June 2025,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group.

Co-located with Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, and Facilities Management Expo, Firexpo ensures that attendees gain access to a comprehensive range of fire, security, safety, health, and facilities management solutions – all in one venue.

Tackling fire risks with innovation and expertise

“With stricter fire regulations, rising insurance costs, and an increasing need for smarter, more integrated fire protection systems, staying informed is no longer optional – it’s essential,” says Anderson. Firexpo 2025 provides:



- The latest in fire technology – explore trending fire detection, suppression, and evacuation solutions.



- Live demonstrations – see real-world applications of fire prevention techniques and advanced equipment.



- Expert networking – connect with fire safety professionals, industry leaders, regulatory bodies, and your industry peers.



- Regulatory compliance insights – learn about evolving fire codes and how to ensure compliance.

There are multiple fire safety solutions available at Firexpo 2025, including those from:



- OTN Systems (Hall 4, Stand D10). The company is the official distributor for the Siemens fire portfolio in sub-Saharan Africa, which encompasses EN54 certified addressable fire panels, linear beams, floor repeater terminals, flame detectors, duct detector, and aspirating detectors. The company will also showcase the Siemens Danger Management System, and the only VDS-approved Lithium-Ion detection system in the world.



- Wenzhou Jinou Fire Fighting Equipment Co (Hall 4, Stand B01). FlameFighter is a leading enterprise integrating R&D, design, production, sales, and services. It offers fire emergency products, from fire extinguishers to alarms, masks, and blankets.



- Ningbo Exact Cables & Wire Co (Hall 4, Stand D05) specialise in fire alarm cables, fire-resistant cables, alarm/security cables, speaker cables, coaxial cables, data cables, cabinets, fibre-optics and accessories, high-temperature wire, HDMI cables, telecommunication cables, telephone cables, power cables, and a variety of other cables and wires.



- AssetPool (Hall 4, Stand E10) is a powerful digital inspection software designed to streamline equipment management, enhance compliance, and reduce risk. It replaces manual inspections with real-time, automated workflows.

Endorsed by leading industry bodies

Firexpo 2025 is endorsed by respected industry associations, highlighting its role as a crucial platform for fire safety professionals. “Nothing exists in a vacuum, so we not only bring leading exhibitors to the table to share their knowledge, products and services in fire safety, but we also align Firexpo with leading industry bodies who ensure that visitors have access to the multitude of benefits these associations provide,” says Anderson.

Firexpo 2025 is supported by the Fire Protection Association of South Africa (FPASA), the Fire Detection Industry Association (FDIA), the Fire Fighting Equipment Trader’s Association (FFETA), and SAQCC Fire.

Expert knowledge at the Firexpo Seminar Theatre

Now in its second year, the free-to-attend Firexpo Seminar Theatre brings together leading fire safety experts to discuss emerging trends, best practices, and case studies that shape the industry. The top eight themes at this year’s seminar theatre are:



- The new future for fire agencies — How AI, CAD, and cloud systems are transforming fire and emergency response.



- Smart fire extinguisher management.



- The Importance of data analytics in post-incident reviews.



- How mobile technology empowers firefighters in the field.



- Building safety, latest safety standards, and issues relating to battery storage.



- Fire safety, training and prevention.



- The importance of fire safety training programmes.



- Digital tools for effective fire safety training.

“We are happy to share that, once again, the one-day FPASA InFIRes Seminar will take place at Firexpo. This event is populated with high-quality, in-depth sessions on common industry themes and challenges and is a must-book for anyone who is serious about fire safety,” says Anderson.

“Not only do the co-located Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo provide visitors with an opportunity to source their security, OSH, and FM solutions in one venue, but visitors also have free access to the Securex Seminar Theatre, Saiosh Seminar Theatre, Working at Height and Safety Seminar Theatre, and the Facilities Management Seminar Theatre. The K9 demos, the SAIDSA Techman Competition, the OSPAs Awards, and drone demonstration areas are additional sources of interest. More details on the seminars and a link to pre-register for free, are available on the expo’s website at www.firexpo.co.za,” says Anderson.



