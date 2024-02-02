Abu Dhabi: The National Search and Rescue Center, under the umbrella of the National Guard Command (NGC), will host the third edition of the International Search and Rescue Exhibition (INSRC) 2024, a premier global event focused on featuring cutting-edge innovations, including artificial intelligence, and fostering sustainable institutional frameworks to advance the field of search and rescue.

The announcement was made, during a press conference on February 1, 2024, at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, emphasising the National Search and Rescue Center’s commitment to nurturing collaboration and coordination among organisations in the critical field of search and rescue. The event aims to bring together distinguished speakers, industry experts, and exhibitors from local, regional, and international levels - collectively addressing pivotal topics, challenges, and solutions within the field of search and rescue.

Colonel staff pilot/ Rashed Al Naqbi, Manager of National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) said: “We are pleased to launch the third edition of INSRC following the remarkable success of the previous editions, which witnessed huge participation from leading experts, industry professionals, and enthusiastic participants from around the globe. INSRC 2024 will showcase a diverse array of technologies, including AI, and innovative approaches in line with UAE’s steadfast commitment to promoting safety, resilience, and effective search and rescue operations. Our collective efforts will play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of communities, both locally and globally, through the strategic leverage of technology.”

INSRC 2024 will showcase state-of-the-art technologies and innovative approaches within the search and rescue domain. From artificial intelligence applications to advancements in Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, the event will exhibit the future of safety.

Saif Al Kaabi, Head of Operations at National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) said: “Since its inception, the National Search and Rescue Centre has played a crucial role in saving lives through timely operations, advanced technologies, skilled personnel, and strategic collaborations in challenging situations. The hosting of INSRC 2024 aligns with our commitment to actively pursue advancements, expand capabilities, and foster collaborations to address the evolving challenges of search and rescue operations.”

INSRC 2024 will advocate sustainable institutional frameworks, aimed at enhancing collaboration and improving response strategies for search and rescue operations, ensuring a resilient and effective approach to life-saving missions. Discussions will also focus on elevating performance indicators in the search and rescue field, with scrutiny on the optimal use of resources and capabilities, ultimately enhancing the ability to save lives and make a meaningful impact.

The exhibition has secured sponsorship from several companies, with Etisalat UAE, Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), and Abu Dhabi Airports serving as the Platinum Sponsor. The esteemed Gold Sponsors include Bayanat, Bell Textron, Airlink international UAE, Department of Health, AD Ports, and Leonardo. Additionally, prominent Silver Sponsors consist of Mass Virtual, SEHA, Emirates Auction, Airbus, Collins Aerospace and Rabdan academy. The event is further supported by partners General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Cyber Security Council.

Launched in 2019, INSRC is the first, biggest and only international search and rescue exhibition, convening experts, organisations, and companies from local, regional, and international levels to showcase capabilities, experiences and lessons learned in the field of search and rescue. The exhibition aims to empower communities with the knowledge needed to promote safer practices and contribute to the overall safety of society through education and engagement initiatives.

About INSRC:

Introduced in 2019, International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition (INSRC) has played a pivotal role in advancing collaboration within the search and rescue (SAR) industry. Organised by the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), INSRC serves as an ideal platform for SAR professionals to showcase innovative technologies, discuss best practices and foster international partnerships. With a growing presence and a pivot towards integrating cutting-edge solutions such as artificial intelligence into SAR operations, INSRC has positioned itself as the epicentre for thought leadership. Since its inception, the conference has attracted a diverse audience, including industry experts, policymakers, technology providers and front-line responders, to explore the latest trends, tackle current challenges and share insights on global SAR efforts.

About National Search and Rescue Center:

The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), established pursuant to Decree No. (4) of 2013 and operating under the supervision of the Supreme Council for National Security, has been redefining the field of search and rescue in the UAE. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, highly trained personnel, and advanced communication systems, the Center aims to cement its position as a leading global role model for search and rescue in operational readiness and speed of response.

Operating within the UAE, NSRC’s mission is primarily focused on enhancing and harmonizing search and rescue capabilities, in collaboration with other stakeholders, across maritime, land, and air domains to achieve a response time of no more than an hour (Golden Hour). This commitment seeks to ensure the safety of life and aligns with international search and rescue standards, reflecting the Centre’s core values.

NSRC places great importance on prioritizing the speed of response, fostering a deep commitment to individual responsibility and lifesaving duties, and maintaining quality and excellence in accordance with global benchmarks. The Center also holds a commitment to actively engage in community outreach to promote social awareness and place a strong emphasis on teamwork and collaborative efforts to achieve collective goals.

