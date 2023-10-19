Riyadh: The National Company for Agricultural Services “AgriServ” is set to participate in the Saudi Agriculture exhibition, which will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from October 23 to 26.

AgriServ's pavilion will include an introductory presentation on the company, its objectives in terms of plant, animal, and fishery resources, and its role in supporting the agricultural sector.

The exhibition will also feature a workshop to demonstrate the company’s services to its beneficiaries. The workshop will also introduce the services assigned to AgriServ by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, including import and export, support in issuing licenses, permits, and certificates, registration of agricultural production inputs, and veterinary services.

Commenting on the company’s participation in the event, Eng. Omar bin Mohammed Al-Suhaibani, the CEO of AgriServ, said that AgriServ aims to enlighten visitors and agricultural sector professionals on the importance of enhancing the efficiency of services and increasing customer satisfaction. He added that the company attaches great importance to enabling the private sector to develop agriculture by encouraging modern practices, supporting commercial marketing, and achieving institutional excellence by improving the quality of services and enhancing the confidence of beneficiaries.

Al-Suhaibani also pointed out that AgriServ’s pavilion will feature, for the first time, a presentation on the agricultural services application currently being developed by the company with the aim of connecting beneficiaries with service providers and offering high-quality services.

The National Company for Agricultural Services is wholly owned by the Saudi government and was established by Cabinet Resolution No. 604 dated 25/11/1439 AH under the transformation program of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The company aims to provide high-quality, sustainable agricultural services to enable farmers, breeders, and agricultural and commercial establishments to enhance operating efficiency and improve quality and productivity.

