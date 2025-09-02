Sharjah, As Emirati women take on a growing role in the UAE’s economy, their impact is increasingly visible in business and finance. By 2024, women made up 46% of the workforce in the UAE and owned more than 135,000 commercial licences, representing a 23% increase compared to the previous year. Their expanding presence underscores the importance of equipping women with financial and economic awareness, empowering them to make informed decisions that protect their interests and support long-term stability.

In response to this, NAMA Women Advancement launched the first two sessions of its NAMA Talks series under the theme ‘Empowering Women through Financial Risk: Awareness and Understanding’, held in Sharjah city and Khorfakkan.

Practical advice and personal insights

Women left NAMA’s latest financial risk awareness session noting that it helped them understand financial concepts and build confidence through open discussions on how to avoid fraud and debt.

The session highlighted several essential practices, such as documenting all financial transactions, reading contracts thoroughly before signing, and being cautious with general powers of attorney. It also emphasised the importance of dealing exclusively with trusted entities, and reporting financial fraud promptly.

One participant shared “What benefitted me the most was learning which authorities I can contact in case of fraud or if I need legal advice.”

Participants praised the session or its unique blend of legal insight and financial education. The discussion was led by H.E. Judge Dr. Salama Rashid Al Ketbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department at the Sharjah Judicial Department, who presented real life cases related to financial rights and disputes.

Another participant noted, “Seeing real-life examples made the legal concepts much easier to understand and apply in real life.”

To ensure lasting impact, attendees also received a digital guide titled “Protect Yourself Financially”, which includes actionable steps for managing financial risk, along with a list of official entities to contact for support.

Financial literacy as a foundation for empowerment

NAMA continues to emphasise that true empowerment begins with awareness. A woman who is informed both financially and legally is better positioned to safeguard her assets and make decisions that reinforce her individual and household stability. This approach is supported by global data. A study by McKinsey & Company found that increased financial awareness and access to direct advice enabled women to control 30% of the total funds held in banks and financial institutions across Europe and the United States, a number projected to reach 45% by 2030.

The session on financial risk is part of a larger five-session series under the NAMA Talks initiative, which will focus on three core themes: financial risk awareness, careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and income generation using artificial intelligence (AI). These themes reflect NAMA’s strategic vision to cultivate a community of informed, empowered women who actively contribute to shaping inclusive economic and social development.