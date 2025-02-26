Doha, Qatar: Nakilat convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, chaired by Eng. Abdulaziz Jassim Al-Muftah, Chairman of Nakilat’s Board of Directors. The AGM presented an opportunity for discussion of the financial results, in which Nakilat achieved a record consolidated earnings results, with a net profit of QAR 1.64 billion for the fiscal year 2024, reflecting an impressive 5.1% growth compared to 2023. The meeting also provided a comprehensive overview of key activities conducted in 2024.

The General Assembly approved:

The Group’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2024.

Endorsed the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 7 Qatari Dirhams per share for the second half of year 2024. This is in addition to the half yearly interim cash dividend of 7 Qatari Dirhams per share in respect of the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. Together the total cash dividend distribution amount is, 14 Qatari Dirhams per share for the year 2024 . These dividends will be distributed in line with the directives of the Qatar Financial Market Authority through Edaa.

Nakilat Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti highlighted the company’s achievements over the past year, stating: “The year 2024 witnessed the continued expansion of the fleet through contracts that were signed to support the growing demand for the transportation of clean energy. With the completion of these projects, Nakilat's fleet will reach 114 vessels, which enhances our leadership in the field of energy transportation and our ability to meet the growing global energy needs. Our consolidated net profit of QAR 1.64 billion reflects our operational excellence and a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our team. This growth not only reinforces Nakilat’s position as a global leader in LNG transportation but also underscores our relentless efforts to deliver value to our customers, shareholders and stakeholders.”

Nakilat has released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, aligning with global international standards, which has received independent assurance for the fourth consecutive year, enhancing its credibility and underscoring Nakilat’s sustained efforts to advancing sustainability in energy transportation and maritime services.

The Board of Directors extended their sincere gratitude to H.E. Eng. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, for his steadfast support of Nakilat’s initiatives. They also expressed their appreciation to the QatarEnergy managing departments for their contribution and co-operation with the Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard operations team; the board gives its sincere thanks and appreciation to QatarEnergy LNG as Nakilat’s long-term charterer as well as all Nakilat’s valued partners, shareholders, management, employees, Qatar Stock Exchange, Qatar Financial Markets Authority, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support and cooperation. On a final note, the Board of Directors extended their best wishes to all parties, including the board members whose terms have expired, for their sincere work and effort for the company. The board of directors welcomed the new members who were elected, wishing them success.

ABOUT NAKILAT

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which is originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.

For more information, visit: www.nakilat.com

