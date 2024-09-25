Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has honoured the contributions of healthcare leaders in shaping the future of global collaboration in the healthcare sector. The recognition took place during a gala dinner held at the concluding ceremony of the third annual Healthcare Leaders Summit, in partnership with PureHealth and Forbes Middle East.

The closing day of the event was attended by Her Excellency Mubaraka Mubarak Ibrahim, CEO for Artificial Intelligence at Emirates Health Services, along with leaders from globally recognised institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Philips and Hayat Biotech.

Under the theme Beyond Boundaries: Advancing Health Towards Longevity, the event, held from September 19-20 2024 at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, convened over 3,000 leaders, policymakers and wellness experts to envision a more sustainable and inclusive future in healthcare. Notable attendees included prominent leaders such as His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Her Excellency Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Across two days of discussions, panels and presentations, participants addressed key healthcare challenges, focusing on public health policy, disease prevention and the integration of AI and digital health solutions.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: “The UAE welcomes all initiatives and activities that will help us in our endeavour to improve the wellbeing and prosperity of our country. Under the wise and visionary leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we are committed to the continuous improvement of our system of healthcare. The health of our population has improved steadily, although we realise that there is still much to do, we must perpetually educate the public about the vital importance of a healthy lifestyle.”

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, said: “At PureHealth, we have long been committed to redefining healthcare; spearheading collaboration and innovation as key drivers of change. We’re happy to have worked with Forbes to deliver this summit for the third year, convening leaders across the healthcare sector to discuss the most critical priorities to achieve a more equitable and sustainable healthcare of the future. We are committed to ongoing partnerships to drive further action towards Longevity, as we strive for longer, happier, fuller lives for communities in Abu Dhabi, and across the world.”

