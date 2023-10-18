New opportunities for the development of Dubai's digital ecosystem in the framework of cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus were discussed during the visits of high-level meetings for Eurasian IT sector leaders. The meetings were organized by the StrategEast a leading independent institution working to develop the Eurasia’s digital economy, in collaboration with international financial institutions, development agencies, global tech companies, and Eurasian governments.

On October 16-17, StrategEast organized high-level Dubai-Eurasia digital ecosystem development meetings bringing the heads of IT parks in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and government officials from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan responsible for digital economy, in cooperation with the Government of Dubai, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Dubai World Trade Center.

On October 16, the delegation visited hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy with the participation of Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Abdullah AlGaoud, Director DCDE; Maurice Tanas, Senior Manager DCDE; and Hans Larsen, Manager DCDE.

The meeting on October 17 provided an exclusive opportunity for IT sector leaders to engage with His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), along with the accomplished SRTIP team.

The event on the sidelines of the GITEX Global was the first of its kind, bringing together Senior government officials from Dubai, Central Asia, and the Caucasus responsible for Digital Ecosystem Development to discuss potential collaboration between the regions.

“The UAE is the ultimate new market for the Eurasia region because it is a modern and digitally-advanced country. The UAE can also benefit as more than 10,000 startups are operating in the Eurasian region that were accelerated by American accelerators. Still, they need investments, and it is a huge opportunity for VC funds from the UAE to invest there”, – comments Anatoly Motkin.

The event with high-level meetings for Eurasian IT sector leaders was another step in discussing mutually beneficial cooperation between the UAE, officials, and entrepreneurs from Central Asia and the Caucasus to develop the Digital Ecosystem. One of the first and immediate results of the visit – High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic will participate next year at GITEX with a pavilion, expanding the exhibition's reach and adding new countries to take part in the event.

-Ends-

About StrategEast

StrategEast is a leading independent institution working to develop Eurasia's digital economy, in collaboration with international financial institutions, development agencies, global tech companies, and Eurasian governments.