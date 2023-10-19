Government support grows with Kingdom’s Culinary Arts Commission confirmed as supporting government partner, alongside Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, General Food Security Authority, and Saudi Business Centre

MEWA Minister predicts new Tahaluf event will help Saudi authorities and wider F&B sector address pressing food system challenges during inaugural three-day run at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham from October 29-31

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The inaugural InFlavour, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s new F&B mega event, has agreed a raft of government-backed partnerships with confirmed support now coming from four of the Kingdom’s most significant drivers of F&B adoption and economic growth: the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA); the Culinary Arts Commission; the General Food Security Authority (GFSA); and the Saudi Business Centre. Such support is a clear demonstration of the Saudi Government’s commitment to securing sustainability, food security, and innovation within the Kingdom’s food technology sector, to help it set regional and global sector benchmarks.

The three-day event, which is organised by Tahaluf – the strategic joint venture of Informa PLC and the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) to reinvent the Kingdom’s events industry – will run at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham from October 29-31, and has also confirmed participation from regional and international brands such as PepsiCo, Al Rabie, Nadec, Arabian Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO), and Nestlé.

Ahead of the landmark inaugural edition, MEWA Minister His Excellency Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. AlFadley, has predicted InFlavour will represent a watershed moment in the Kingdom’s approach to tackling critical food sector challenges.

“The current state of global food systems presents us with pressing challenges that demand immediate action for food security and sustainability. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recognises the gravity of this situation and has taken significant measures to enhance the efficiency, sustainability, and resilience of its agri-food systems, with the objective of achieving food and nutrition security,” said AlFadley.

“To further accelerate our efforts in consolidating and fostering an enabling business environment that connects top players in the field, I am delighted to welcome our supporting government partners and thank them for their efforts in making this launch edition of InFlavour a truly unique and industry shaping event. This platform also will play a crucial role in strengthening food-related businesses, enabling them to prosper while exploring innovative solutions for securing nutritious food that meets the dietary needs and food preferences of our society.”

This will be the first time the Saudi Business Centre has supported a trade event, allowing attendees and exhibitors exclusive access to any documentation and permit requirements – including expert support – during their visit.

InFlavour will also feature Invest and Indulge, an investor programme aimed at connecting a variety of projects and help diversify investor portfolios. The attendees will explore Saudi Arabia’s increasing prominence as an international import, export, and re-export hub, as well as engage with more than 50 cutting-edge F&B startups exhibiting and participating in tailored matchmaking and pitching programmes. One of the objectives of the InFlavour Investor Programme is to help domestic and global food sector innovators secure transformative development funding.

Profile keynote speakers include Aamer Sheikh, CEO, PepsiCo Middle East; Dr. Juan Carlos Motamayor Arias CEO - Food Company, NEOM; and Mohammed Alshuhail EVP Food Service, Almarai. Amy Wu, an award-winning agritech journalist and creator of ‘Farms to Incubators,’ a multimedia platform telling the stories of female leaders and innovators in agritech, will also be speaking during the three-day event.

“InFlavour, the only official Government-backed event of its kind in the Kingdom, will help ignite a growth wave in the food systems sector with attendees diving deep into the latest trends and innovations to drive a healthier and more sustainable food investment ecosystem,” said Michael Champion, Chief Executive Officer of Tahaluf.

“The incredible amount of government support we have seen will encourage world leading agri-innovation funders, entrepreneurs, and start-ups to power InFlavour as an extraordinary business driver in a market of unparalleled potential by providing a connective bridge between local and international players. This support is also a clear demonstration of the Saudi Government’s clear commitment to securing sustainability, food security, and innovation within the Kingdom’s food technology sector to help it set regional and global sector benchmarks.”

Tahaluf is the first event organiser in the Kingdom to focus on helping investors connect with startups, taking pride in providing a platform that builds a bridge between the two, as well as between fellow investors. Its on-site investor activities offer startups a chance to showcase their business, gain valuable feedback, and secure funding – all of which are critical to their entrepreneurial journey. Likewise, investors benefit from direct access to new technologies, ideas, funding, and personnel, all in one place.

The organisers have also recently announced the addition of the Chefs’ Arena, a captivating cooking area that revolves around the theme of competitive culinary showdowns and gastronomic performances. Visitors can expect to see renowned chefs, skilled cooks, and aspiring culinary artists come together to demonstrate their talents and creativity in the art of cooking.

