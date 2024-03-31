Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer hosted a set-piece Ramadan event to pay tribute to the support shown to the company by its many stakeholders. The event was an opportunity for Msheireb Properties to come together in gratitude and reflection on the entrepreneurial community that has sprung up in Msheireb Downtown Doha with the help of its partners.

Commenting, Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: “It was important to us that we took the time during this holy month to join with partners and other distinguished guests, and for us to thank them for their support for Msheireb Properties. Without the support of partners and stakeholders, we would not have succeeded in making our flagship development Msheireb Downtown Doha into the thriving hub of creativity, entrepreneurship, and business it is today. Our Ramadan event was an opportunity to thank our community, and to wish them blessings for a happy, and prosperous year ahead.”

Msheireb Properties is focused on creating a community atmosphere within its Msheireb Downtown Doha project, and this has been at the forefront of the company’s recent results. At the same time, a core focus is on maintaining the exceptionally high 80 percent visitor satisfaction rate.

Eng. Al Kuwari added: “We want every person who comes to Msheireb Downtown Doha, to have a positive experience, and while much of that is within our control, there is a lot that relies on our partners. In my address at our Ramadan event, I made sure to thank every person for the vital role they play in providing an exceptional customer experience to our visitors. Improving on this and becoming a destination for social interaction is one of our core goals, so it was important to me that I was able to share this vision with our stakeholders.”

In 2024, Msheireb Properties has the transformative vision to become a local and international destination for innovative tech companies and entrepreneurs and undertake further engagement with the public, including by playing host to international events such as the region’s first Innovation by Design Summit in collaboration with Fast Company Middle East.

Eng. Al Kuwari said: “2024 is set to be an exciting year for us at Msheireb Properties, and we are looking forward to playing host to even more visitors – with our ambition to reach 10 million visitors in this financial year. We will only be able to reach this milestone with the combined efforts of our stakeholders all working to achieve the same goals. Our Ramadan event was an important moment to reconnect and realign to ensure we are all pulling in the same direction – and it was so pleasing to see that we were.”