Co-located events will provide the platform to discover the latest technology and discuss industry trends and insights, including supply chain challenges, sustainability, digitalisation and the latest advancements in connectivity, 5G and more

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The aviation sector is expected to grow significantly over the coming decade. In the Middle East, the MRO demand forecast over the next ten years is the second fastest growing region in the world, behind India. MRO demand will increase from $7.8 billion in 2022 to $12.9 billion in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8%[1]. Rapid urbanisation, developing economies and a rise in business and leisure travel are all supporting this market expansion, alongside external factors such as aircraft utilisation, air traffic volumes and fleet size.

This increase is also being seen in the global cabin interiors market, which is projected to reach $36.4 billion by 2027, up from $24.8 billion in 2022, with this growth driven by increasing demand for in-flight entertainment, connectivity systems and premium economy class seats, as well as the rising number of new aircraft orders[2]. The Middle East and Africa will represent a major part of that growth, with the market projected to increase at an average annual rate of more than 6% between 2023 and 2028[3].

Members from the global airline supply chain are preparing to gather at MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) 2023 to discover the latest trends, insights and world-class innovation and technologies shaping the future of the industry.

Taking place from 1 – 2 March 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the co-located events include an enhanced show floor theater agenda, packed with insightful discussions and informative presentations. More than 40 leading industry experts will be providing practical advice on how to navigate market changes and exploring the latest trends.

The ‘Go Live! Theater’ covers key industry themes, including: Supply Chain Challenges and the Future; Airline and MRO Insights on Key Challenges, Workforce and Efficiency; Engines and Sustainability; Digital Trends and New Technology. Meanwhile, the new ‘Onboard Hub’ will be home to live innovative product and technology demonstrations, workshops and interviews.

Ahead of the session ‘Aero-Engines Focus: Supply Chains and Shifting Aftermarket Dynamics’, panel speaker Ramon Peters, Global Sales & Marketing Director at Aero Norway, comments: “Even those airlines that have been able to invest in fleets of new aircraft as they evolve and utilise their own MRO facilities, like the dominant Middle Eastern carriers, are affected by global supply chain issues and the need to sustain operations on legacy powerplants. Smaller operators are increasingly focused on extracting the maximum flight hours from their engines, opting for hospital visits rather than full overhauls where they can, and choosing engines with green time to save costs.”

Meanwhile, Karol Dyło, Buyer – Purchasing and Supply Management Department at Polska Grupa Lotnicza S.A. (parent company of LOT Polish Airlines), will be running a workshop ‘Buying and flying – unpicking the interior procurement process’ at the Onboard Hub.

Dylo comments: “Strong procurement capabilities improve the financial side of any project, but they also bring many other benefits. Market knowledge, agility, following compliance rules and negotiation skills are just a few of the competencies provided by modern purchasing teams. I am looking forward to presenting at the AIME conference, where my presentation will be splitting the procurement process into elements and discussing how we can address challenges that occur within these elements.”

For more information, please visit the website www.aime.aero or mromiddleeast.aviationweek.com

-Ends-

For any media enquiries please contact:

Claudia Dalton, Account Director

MRO.AIME@fourcommunications.com

[1] Aviation Week Intelligence Network Commercial Aviation 2022 Fleet & MRO Forecast

[2] Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Report

[3] Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Report