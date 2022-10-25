Dubai, UAE – Today, organisers for the upcoming elrow XXL festival in Dubai have confirmed the date, venue, and how you can get pre-sale tickets for the 8,000+ capacity festival which comes to Dubai next year.

After spreading its wild take on fun and fiesta across 34 countries and 84 cities, elrow, the most unique party brings its XXL show to Dubai for the very first time!

elrow Dubai Festival will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at D3 Dubai Design District and is expected to accommodate over 10,000 people. The event will play host to the humongous and colourful El Traingulo de las Rowmudas stage, which will be making its debut in the Middle East – and very fittingly, with the Dubai canal and city as the backdrop.

“We are very excited to bring elrow XXL to Dubai, which is a very special place for us. We are working with some of the best promoters and event organisers in the region, so we know that the execution will be flawless. As we continue our international expansion it was very important to create a tentpole event in the Middle East, and Dubai as a home for this was a very natural move for the brand. We are sincerely looking forward to embracing the market and bringing one of our biggest shows to the people of Dubai,” said Juan Jr, CEO, elrow.

What can you expect from this extravaganza? The party brand prides itself on offering events like no other, with over-the-top decorations and a bright visual assault on the senses as confetti bursts overhead and performing dancers waltz past dressed in stunning costumes.

“elrow is undoubtedly one of the biggest dance music brands on the planet. Whilst Dubai has become one of the biggest entertainment destinations there is. It seemed very fitting then to bring these together and look to create something special. And that’s exactly what we are doing,” added Shiraz Baziko, of the BE SO GROUP.

elrow has hosted smaller nightclub shows in Dubai previously, but nothing like this. This is elrow XXL. A bigger site, more names, and one the biggest stage productions ever seen in the UAE. This will be a festival like no other! Pre-Sale tickets go on sale next Wednesday, 2nd November. These tickets will be exclusively for those who have registered online. You can do this NOW at elrowdubai.com.

“You can’t head to Dubai and not do something big. We were thrilled, therefore, when Juan and the team agreed to do the XXL show with us. It is a spectacle!! People will be talking about it for months!” said Luke Betts of Live Tour Promotions.

On his part, Evgeniy Morozov of M Premiere noted, “We are excited to bring this energy into the festival scene of Dubai, elrow XXL stands apart from other events, giving everyone just what they are looking for, it’s a real not-to-be-missed spectacle in the region”.

After sell-out shows in London, Barcelona, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Madrid, Las Vegas, Antwerp, Frankfurt, New York, and more we anticipate demand will be very high, so make sure you get involved early. For any partnership or hospitality enquiries, you can email info@elrowdubai.com

-Ends-

For Media Enquiries please contact Matrix PR

Shirin Zemmo: Shirin@matrixdubai.com

Krishika Mahesh: Krishika@matrixdubai.com