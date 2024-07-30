The camp targets children aged 7 to 14 and their parents

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has wrapped up its summer camp activities held from July 8 to July 24. Targeting children between the ages of 7 and 14, along with their parents, the camp was designed to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles through engaging and interactive activities.

The initiative is part of the "Masar" project launched by the Ministry's Health Promotion Department and was conducted in collaboration with the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club.

The primary goal was to raise awareness among children and their families about the advantages of healthy nutrition and increased physical activity in preventing obesity. Additionally, the camp offered essential support to children and their parents suffering from weight issues.

The summer camp was organized in collaboration with several government bodies in Sharjah, such as the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) and the Sharjah Coop, as well as the initiative's partners.

Camp activities

The event featured a series of awareness workshops highlighting the importance of a balanced diet, guiding participants on how to select nutritious meals from different food groups. Additionally, children learned the basics of healthy shopping, including choosing nutritious food items and understanding food labels. A chef and nutritionist led healthy cooking workshops, teaching attendees how to prepare their favorite dishes in a healthier way.

Furthermore, the event included sustainable planting workshops to enhance environmental awareness and encourage children to engage in farming. There were also reading workshops aimed at improving children’s reading abilities in alignment with the National Reading Strategy. Moreover, children were educated on the importance of engaging in physical activity for at least 60 minutes a day.

Instilling healthy culture

HE Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said: "The summer camp is one of the key initiatives that fall under the umbrella of the Masar project, which showcases the Ministry's commitment to enhancing public health and nurturing a health-conscious generation. By instilling a culture of health in children from a young age, we seek to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to maintain a healthy lifestyle that includes proper nutrition and regular physical activity.

“We are moving forward in line with the Ministry's strategy to decrease obesity and overweight rates among children, promoting their growth and development, safeguarding society from diseases, and supporting the objectives of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031," Al Rand said.

Interactive programmes

Emphasizing the importance of the summer camp, Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department, said: "The summer camp plays a crucial role in creating an ideal environment that boosts awareness among children and their families about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.”

“By encouraging exercise and healthy eating to prevent obesity through interactive awareness programs, we aim to make a significant impact. We appreciate the efforts of all MoHAP’s partners in the Masar initiative and the contributors to the success of this camp. We look forward to achieving our goals of spreading health awareness and building a healthy future for our next generations," Al Ali stated.