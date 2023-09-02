UAE, Dubai: As part of its special program to celebrate Emirati women, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) organised, on the indoor stage, an opera performance by Emirati artist Fatima Alhashmi, at the theatre. The concert supports MBRL’s strategy to shed light on Emirati women’s active and efficient role in society.

The event was attended by Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, Jamal Al Shehhi, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, Paolo Petrocelli, Head of the Dubai Opera, in addition to representatives of the Emirates Writers Union, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and many cultural institutions in UAE.

“Today, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is an integrated cultural and recreational hub that combines knowledge and cultural treasures with arts and entertainment. We seek to provide a unique experience that reflects our vision and ambitions for the future of public libraries over the next fifty years, to support the aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership towards cultural renaissance,” said Al Mazrooei.

“Art and music events form bridges that connect us to the world of creativity and thought. These events demonstrate the power of art to influence souls through messages that enhance our values and expand our horizons,” added Al Mazrooei.

The event began with the UAE national anthem in opera singing followed by a welcome speech. The program included a variety of old and modern songs, including ‘Habanera’ by George Bizet, ‘Ana Albi Daleeli’ by Layla Murad, ‘Ayloul’ by Fatima Alhashmi, which combines oriental melody and deep lyrics, and ‘O Sole Mio’, which carries a romantic melody, by Eduardo Di Capua. Alhashmi also sang ‘Ya Habibi Taal’ by Asmahan, and ‘Bella Ciao’.

Additionally, Alhashmi performed many other songs, including ‘Ya Ashiqat Alward’ by Zaki Naseef, and ‘Ana Laha Shams’ by Hussain Al Jasmi, which is one of the most popular national songs that carries messages of love and loyalty to the homeland. She also entertained the audience with the song ‘Qalb Bila Haras’, which combines melody modern with expressive lyrics, ‘Leise Flehen Meine Leider’ by Franz Schubert, ‘Ya Zahra Fi Khyali’ by Farid Al-Atrash, and ‘Bas Ellak Habibi’ by Majda El Roumi.

The concert witnessed unprecedented turnout from art and culture lovers, as well as huge interaction from the audience, which gave the event splendor and prestige. The audience commended the unique events organised by MBRL throughout the year, making it one of the pioneering public libraries that combine culture and entertainment, and an integrated community hub for all family members.

Since opening its doors to the public, MBRL has hosted various arts and music events and concerts, such as a musical performance by Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, led by Riad Kudsi. The orchestra gave an exceptional performance, impressing the audience by playing diverse pieces of music with different musical instruments.

MBRL is one of the leading organisations in promoting and empowering Emirati women in various fields, especially cultural and intellectual fields. It seeks to increase awareness on the importance of the role of women and their contributions to cultural and social progress, through a sustainable and unique strategy, and a lineup of events throughout the year. These events include workshops, seminars, and lectures, highlighting the role of women in building society.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.