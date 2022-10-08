Dubai, UAE: As part of its efforts to familiarize the public with its unique digital services, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL), one of the most ambitious culture- and knowledge-based initiatives in the Arab World, announced its first participation in GITEX Global 2022, which will be held from October 10 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), to showcase its cutting-edge technologies and digital services.

This participation is driven by MBRL’s strategy to introduce the public to its initiative, facilities and services that keep abreast with the latest 4IR technologies. It is also intended to shed light on the library’s role in shaping the future of the UAE's cultural landscape, in addition to promoting the country's position as a cultural hub and a beacon of knowledge attracting researchers, authors, and thought leaders from all over the region and beyond.

“We are pleased with our first participation in the most influential edition in the history of GITEX Global 2022, especially as it covers seven diverse technological topics in the areas of metaverse, the future of the decentralized web, and the sustainable global digital economy. The event is an ideal platform to expand our strategic partnerships and network with experts and specialists in various fields related to 4IR technologies from around the world. During our participation, we will learn about the latest technologies and digital solutions that support our vision and aspirations to develop innovative solutions that enhance the positive and constructive impact of public libraries on the cultural movement,” said His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation

“Today, the event became a global destination that attracts the most prominent exhibitors and wide segments of the public, which gives us an ideal opportunity to highlight MBRL’s initiative, that became a community and cultural centre enriching the mind and soul and an optimal destination for tourists coming to Dubai. MBRL meets the aspirations of all thanks to its thematic libraries, exhibitions, museums, educational and entertainment events, and annual workshops and symposia that enhance knowledge and advances of the elements of human civilization.” added His Excellency

During its participation, MBRL displays its unique portfolio of tech solutions to all visitors and members, including the latest AI technologies, an automated warehouse, an electronic retrieval system, self-service booths, a book digitization lab, smart robots to answer visitors' inquiries, along with implementing AR, VR, and other advanced technologies that are first of their kind in the region’s public library sector. MBRL's stand at GITEX Global 2022 will enable visitors to pre-register for membership in the Library using devices available on-site.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, built over more than 500,000 sq. ft. including land and floor spaces, is one of the most remarkable buildings in the Middle East, with an architectural concept inspired by "The Rehl"- the traditional X-shaped lectern used across the Islamic world. The Library is one of the most technologically-advanced libraries in the world, utilising artificial intelligence technologies (AI), augmented reality (AR), holograms, and smart robots.

