QAR 842 million worth of deals signed on event sidelines

Milipol Qatar 2026 scheduled for 20-22 October 2026

Doha, Qatar – Milipol Qatar 2024, the 15th edition of the Global Event for Homeland Security and Safety, successfully concluded yesterday after a three-day run at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC), under the theme ‘The technology at the service of security’.

Held under the high patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, the exhibition and conference achieved record visitor turnout of over 14,500 and a total of QAR 842 million in declared sales.

The show was inaugurated by the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Forces, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who was accompanied by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials from the country, as well as guests including Their Excellencies the Ministers, police chiefs from various sisterly and friendly countries, ambassadors, experts, specialists from around the world and leading international companies specializing in internal security, and representatives of exhibiting companies. The show also attracted 360 official delegates from 42 nations who toured the exhibition.

Major General Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani, Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee stated during the closing ceremony that the delegations’ program had a key influence in attracting 255 exhibitors from 26 nations across Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America of which 70 companies are from Qatar.

International participation accounted for 70% of the exhibitor profile, with 6 International Pavilions from France, North America, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic and China.

The event covered a wide spectrum of homeland security, featuring cutting-edge technologies in cybersecurity, firefighting, anti-drone solutions, and more. 20% of exhibitors were involved in authentication, access control, surveillance, transmission, communication and positioning, 18% specialised in information technology and cyber security, and 15% focused on fire and protection, major risk prevention, crisis management and civil emergencies response.

“Milipol Qatar is also a huge opportunity for high-level exchanges between states when it relates to homeland security issues.” explained Prefet Yann Jounot, CEO of Civipol and president of the Milipol International Network, adding « This year, everyone was impressed by the quality of the conferences, focusing on AI, which is today a key element in the security response for governments, but also for all companies - who need to protect themselves in order to grow. »

As artificial intelligence transforms internal safety and security technologies, this year’s event featured an international AI conference titled ‘AI Serving Homeland Security and Safety’, held concurrently with Milipol Qatar Exhibition, under the Patronage of HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

The event also featured a three-day seminar program with 15 presentations, bringing together international experts who focused on key topics such as fire and rescue, cybersecurity and cyber threats, artificial intelligence, and border controls.

As Milipol Qatar 2024 just closed its doors, plans for next event’s edition are already underway and some exhibitors have already booked their stand. The next edition of Milipol Qatar is scheduled for October 20th to 22nd, 2026, promising to bring even more innovative

“With Milipol Qatar’s Commitee and the support of Comexposium, in charge of the organization and marketing of the event, we will continue to ensure continuous growth for Milipol’s 2026 edition and beyond.” concluded Prefet Yann Jounot, CEO of Civipol and President of the Milipol International Network.

Milipol Qatar 2024 was organized by the Ministry of Interior in partnership with Paris-based international event organizer Comexposium, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol and Civipol, the technical implementer of the French Ministry of the Interior. The event supports Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and broader regional security needs.

Milipol Qatar 2024 attracted an extensive sponsorship portfolio including Barzan Holding Company, Qatar National Bank, Al Abdulghani Motors, Stark Motors, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company, Al Tayseer Group, Ooredoo, Al Emadi Projects, Ishaar Holding, Qatar Factory, Al Mannai Company, Multi Services, Audi Qatar, and Sports City Advertising.

