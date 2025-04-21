Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai AI Week in full motion with key participation from leading global tech companies and government entities.

Organized by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) and overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, the event provides a landmark platform to advance public-private collaboration, accelerate the adoption of AI technologies, and promote innovation for global good and sustainable growth.

Dubai AI Week’s startegic partners include Digital Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and the UAE AI Office. It also brings together local collaborators such as, Dubai Health Authority, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai), Department of Economy & Tourism (DET), Dubai Police, DAMAC and du.

The event’s global tech partnets and leading AI pioneers include the likes of Google Cloud, Microsoft, Meta, IBM, NVIDIA, as well as OpenAI, Palantir Technologies, Eleven Labs, Cohere, Swift, Accenture, HP and Yango. PwC, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), QuantumBlack AI by McKinsey have joind as Knowledge Partner.

His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said: “We are pleased to be a strategic partner of Dubai AI Week, which reflects the vision of His

Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish Dubai as a global hub for AI. Our support for this important event stems from our deep commitment to innovation and the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Platforms like Dubai AI Week are essential to fostering public-private-partnerships that can accelerate the adoption of AI in utilities.”

HE added: “AI is essential to our digital transformation strategy and we recently launched a strategic roadmap for DEWA to become the world’s first AI-powered utilities provider. This will enable us to enhance resilience, operational efficiency, and excellence, supporting the leadership’s vision to position Dubai as one of the world’s most future-ready cities.”

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai’s said: "Dubai AI Week is a landmark event that reflects a bold, forward-thinking strategic vision. It builds on Dubai’s enduring legacy of foresight, readiness, and proactive innovation—qualities that have firmly established the city as a global model for the future.”

HE added: Digital Dubai’s participation in the event serves as an ideal platform to engage with stakeholders and highlight a series of pioneering strategic initiatives in artificial intelligence—both within the Authority and across government entities that share our vision of digitizing life in Dubai. This vision is driven by the most advanced technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with AI leading the way. I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to the planning, organization, and execution of this major event.”

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated that Dubai AI Week represents a vital commitment to the importance of investing in sectors that are shaping the future of the economy. His Excellency emphasised that Dubai’s digital economy ecosystem is built on artificial intelligence, which serves as a key enabler of economic growth and sustainable development.

HE Lootah added: “Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is dedicated to enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness as an attractive destination for digital startups from across the globe that specialise in artificial intelligence. This approach is reflected throughout our strategies, programmes, and initiatives, which view artificial intelligence and the digital economy as fundamental pillars of progress and key drivers of sustainable economic growth, in line with the vision of the wise leadership.”

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The presence of public and private sector leaders at Dubai AI Week bridges visionary policymaking with real-world innovation. This first-of-its-kind initiative, launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for partnerships that drive AI adoption, best practices, and long-term impact for communities worldwide."

Shukri Eid, General Manager of IBM for the Gulf, Levant, and Pakistan, stated: “We are proud to participate in Dubai AI Week 2025, held under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We have always believed that AI has the power to reshape industries and societies—and IBM is committed to advancing this transformation responsibly, driving productivity, measurable ROI, and sustainable growth."

He continued: “IBM is focused on deploying AI to tackle the world’s most complex challenges while managing risks responsibly and upholding robust governance frameworks. We are eager to collaborate with the region’s most ambitious innovators to explore new frontiers and accelerate AI progress in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.”

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE stated: “Dubai AI Week serves as a strategic platform for collaboration and action, and we are honoured to be at the forefront, supporting the UAE’s ambitious AI agenda,”

Yazbeck added: “At Microsoft, we recognise that skilling is the most critical investment to ensure that the benefits of AI reach everyone. By investing in talent development, fostering trusted partnerships, and promoting responsible AI adoption, we empower every learner, educator, and organization with the necessary tools and knowledge to unlock AI’s full potential and drive innovation on a large scale. Dubai AI Week provides us with the opportunity to progress our commitment of skilling 1 million learners in the UAE in AI by 2027.”

Basma Ammari, Meta’s Director of Public Policy for MENA said: “The UAE is one of the driving forces of MENA's digital transformation, leading AI development with ambitious government initiatives and substantial investments in infrastructure and homegrown talent. We, at Meta, are deeply aligned with this open approach to innovation and are committed to fostering open-source ecosystems, ensuring advancements in AI are accessible to all. Our participation in Dubai AI Week underscores our support for the UAE's forward-thinking vision. Programs, like the Llama Design Drive AI Accelerator, highlight our dedication to supporting AI startups, nurturing the next wave of AI leaders.

Ammari added: This collaboration between visionary government policies and open-source technology is driving groundbreaking progress, with Meta and the UAE at the forefront, promising growth and transformative impact across the region.”

Faisal Hamady, Managing Director and Partner, BCG stated: The UAE is rapidly emerging as a global voice in AI, becoming a landmark for talent, innovation, and investment. Dubai AI Week is yet another testament to the country’s strategic focus on accelerating AI adoption across sectors, and we look forward to contributing to the conversations that will drive the region forward. At BCG, we’re proud to support this bold national ambition and are excited to engage with ecosystem partners and industry leaders shaping the future."

Ali Hosseini, Chief Technology and AI Officer, PwC Middle East said: "Dubai AI Week is a great opportunity to engage with our clients on how we’re turning AI into real impact. At PwC, we were early in investing in AI transformation and innovation. Today, we’re using that experience to help our clients reinvent their businesses through practical and successful AI adoption."

Where as Ziad Jammal, General Manager UAE Google Cloud said: “Dubai AI Week stands as a powerful testament to the UAE’s visionary leadership, fostering the vital collaboration between public and private sectors that is essential to accelerate the transformative power of AI. At Google Cloud, we are proud to be a strategic partner in this ambitious endeavor and leverage our advanced cloud capabilities to empower organizations across the UAE and contribute to Dubai's ambitions as a leading global AI hub.”

A diverse range of strategic partnerships is powering the rich programming of Dubai AI Week. Key events include the AI Retreat, the Dubai Assembly for AI, the Global Prompt Engineering Championship, the Dubai AI Festival and Machines Can See Summit. Additional events include AI Week in Schools, the Dubai AI Week Hackathon: Agentic AI, HIMSS Executive Summit 2025, the International Conference on Education Quality, organized by GDRFA-Dubai, and the Dubai Health Authority AI Forum.