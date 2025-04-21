Program of presentations and panels cover all aspects of the booming Saudi Arabian aviation ecosystem

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AviLease, the global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia, is proud to return as the lead sponsor of the second Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Conference in Saudi Arabia.

Taking place at the JW Marriott Hotel on 29-30 April 2025, the conference offers a dynamic program of keynote presentations and expert panels focused on aviation finance, covering all aspects of the rapidly growing aviation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the 2025 conference will feature senior executives from across the aviation value chain – airline CEOs, OEM leadership, and experts in aviation finance, law, operations, MRO and infrastructure – for two days of debate on the funding, fleet and technology trends reshaping global aviation.

“As a national champion for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aviation ambitions, AviLease is delighted to help bring leading financiers, operators and innovators to Riyadh,” said Edward O’Byrne, CEO of AviLease. “Significant capital is being deployed to grow airline fleets, expand infrastructure and develop best‑in‑class MRO and leasing capabilities. The Airline Economics conference provides the perfect forum to showcase these opportunities and foster new partnerships.”

For more information on the conference schedule and registration, please visit: https://shorturl.at/yOmW5

About AviLease

AviLease is a global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia. Backed by the long-term capital of its visionary shareholder PIF, AviLease aims to become a top-10 global player in aircraft leasing. As dynamic capital allocators, AviLease owns and manages a portfolio of 200 predominantly new-technology, fuel-efficient aircraft on long-term lease to 48 airline customers. With a seasoned global team of 85 professionals across five offices, AviLease serves as a national champion in aircraft leasing and plays a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and National Aviation Strategy.

For more information please visit: avilease.com