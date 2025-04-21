Dubai, UAE – The 21st edition of Dubai WoodShow, the leading platform in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to the wood and woodworking machinery industry, concluded successfully at Dubai World Trade Centre. Organized by Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences, the three-day event attracted an impressive 17,830 visitors from 172 countries, reaffirming the exhibition’s pivotal role in advancing the regional and global wood sector.

This year’s edition witnessed strong attendance from industry professionals, investors, and key decision-makers, underscoring the show’s growing significance as a strategic hub for innovation, collaboration, and business development within the wood and machinery sectors.

Exhibitors expressed high levels of satisfaction with the quality of participation and audience engagement, with many companies affirming their commitment to annual participation. Several exhibitors, who have taken part in numerous past editions, have already confirmed their involvement in the next edition, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from September 7 to 9, 2025. Many also indicated plans to expand their presence by reserving larger exhibition spaces.

Throughout the event, exhibitors praised the exceptional level of interaction with attendees, which facilitated the closing of numerous on-site deals. The presence of government officials and international industry experts further enriched the event, enabling valuable knowledge exchange and fostering new opportunities for cooperation and investment.

Broad International Participation and Leading Industry Exhibitors

The exhibition showcased 12 international pavilions, representing countries including Portugal, Gabon, China, USA, India, Italy, Turkey, Russia, France, Germany, Austria, and Egypt.

It also welcomed 784 local and international exhibitors from 56 countries, with leading companies such as Pfeifer Group, Ilim Timber, Florian Legno, Kastamonu, Pollmeier, ITALCO (SCM), Homag (Holzcraft), Biesse Group, Cefla Middle East, HS Timber Group, and Binderholz prominently featured.

The event was supported by a range of prestigious global associations and institutions, including French Timber, American Hardwood Export Council, American Softwood, and the Portuguese Association of Woodworking and Furniture Industries (AIMMP). Their involvement reinforced the exhibition’s growing international stature as a platform for innovation and strategic partnerships.

Exhibitors presented an extensive range of wood products and production supplies, representing 1,662 brands. The display of state-of-the-art woodworking technologies and machinery offered visitors a comprehensive view of the latest industry developments, significantly contributing to strong commercial activity throughout the event.

Distinguished Participation and Industry Insights

The organizing committee honored ITALCO Middle East for its outstanding contribution to the regional market by introducing advanced Italian woodworking technologies. Abdalla Al Sayeh, CEO of Italco Middle East, highlighted the exhibition as a valuable opportunity to demonstrate cutting-edge machinery in a dynamic and interactive environment, fostering meaningful engagement with prospective clients.

The Segezha Group, based in Russia, was awarded Best Stand Design. Mikhail Buychev, Head of Marketing Communications, described the exhibition as one of their preferred international platforms, commending the high level of professional organization and the opportunity to expand their market presence with a focus on sustainable, eco-friendly technologies.

Similarly, Pardis Naseri, Foreign Commercial Expert at Neu Holz Al-Khalij, expressed pride in receiving the Best Stand Design award. She praised the event’s organization and spoke about the popularity of their new exhibit - waterproof MDF panels, which she described as a valuable enhancement to their product portfolio.

Khalil Al-Absi, Sales Director at Homag (Holzcraft), described their participation as exceptional, noting that the exhibition provided an ideal platform to highlight the company’s latest innovations and to connect with global partners across the woodworking industry.

Janis Kienberger, Managing Director of German Tech Machinery, emphasized the company's focus on delivering integrated solutions tailored to customer needs across all stages of wood processing — from cutting and shaping to drilling and assembly — rather than solely offering machinery sales.

Technical Sessions and Closing Awards Ceremony

Complementing the exhibition were several work shops, panel discussions, and live presentations that explored emerging trends and technologies in the woodworking sector. These sessions offered a forum for professionals to exchange insights and expertise on challenges and opportunities within the sector.

The exhibition concluded with a formal awards ceremony recognizing exceptional innovation and leadership within the industry. The winners were as follows:

Innovative Wood Products Award First Place : Kastamonu Second Place : Unilam Wood Industries

Innovative Woodworking Machinery Award First Place: ITALCO Middle East Second Place: IMAC Gulf

Business Woman of the Year Award First Place: Salco Woods

Best Stand Design of the year Award First Place : Neu Holz Second Place : Segezha Group

Corporate Social Responsibility Award Desert Board , recognized for its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.



With the successful conclusion of its 21st edition, Dubai WoodShow continues to reaffirm its role as a premier platform for business, innovation, and collaboration in the global wood industry.