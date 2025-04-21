Manama, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) is set to host Sustain Bahrain 2025, Scopus Indexed International Conference on June 23–24, under the theme “Empowering Innovation for a Sustainable Future.”

The conference will take place at the University’s Auditorium and will bring together a distinguished group of international experts and specialists in the fields of sustainability, environmental science, climate studies, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

This international conference is positioned as a comprehensive academic platform, distinguished by its inclusion of an extensive selection of peer-reviewed research papers, scholarly articles, academic references, and specialised periodicals. All contributions are indexed in Scopus, one of the world’s foremost academic databases, underscoring the event’s scholarly integrity, research depth, and global academic relevance.

The programme will cover a diverse set of research tracks, such as sustainable business, management, finance, and Islamic banking. It will also explore the role of digital transformation and sustainable innovation in smart technology, sustainable engineering and green innovation, the impact of sustainable tourism on economic growth in Bahrain and GCC region, as well as interdisciplinary research and innovation across various academic and professional domains.

Two major panel discussions will be featured during the event. The first, titled “Fostering Innovation and Sustainability in the GCC,” will offer in-depth perspectives on the evolving sustainability landscape within the Gulf region. The second panel, “Interdisciplinary Research and Its Role in Achieving SDGs,” will bring together renowned scholars and experts from across the world to examine how collaborative, cross-disciplinary research can advance global sustainability objectives.

Prof. Hanan Naser, Associate Provost of the American University of Bahrain, expressed her pride in hosting this distinguished international event, noting that the conference affirms AUBH’s ongoing role in advancing the United National sustainable development Goals (SDGs) at both the regional and global levels. She highlighted the University’s strong conviction in the transformative power of higher education and academic research to influence the future, drive societal progress, and foster prosperity across industries, in alignment with SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure). Prof. Naser further remarked that the conference seeks to generate strategic, research-informed solutions to real-world challenges (SDG 7), responsible economic development (SDG 8), climate resilience (SDG 13), and sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), thereby establishing a robust foundation for embedding sustainability into both policy frameworks and practical implementation.

Dr. Giuseppe Cantafio and Dr. Layla Mohammed, the Conference Chairs, echoed these words, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing sustainability and innovation. They stated, "The conference represents a unique opportunity for international experts from diverse fields to come together and share their insights, fostering a multidisciplinary approach to sustainability and innovation. Our goal is to create strategies that can be implemented in the GCC region, driving meaningful change and promoting a sustainable future for all."

The American University of Bahrain invites researchers, academics, industry professionals, and all those passionate about sustainability and innovation to be part of this landmark international conference. Whether through presenting research, participating in insightful sessions, or building valuable connections through networking opportunities, attendees will gain access to a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. To register and explore full conference details, visit: https://sustain-bahrain.aubh.edu.bh/.