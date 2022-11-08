Verve Management is thrilled to launch the inaugural edition of the Middle East Digital Lending Summit 2022, happening on December 6th and 7th in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The digitization of the banking industry and new technological developments have led to customers demanding a seamless experience and real-time payment services. Customers now prefer conducting all financial activities from the comfort of their homes and mobile devices including the previously strenuous task of borrowing. Digitalized lending has led to a 34% increase in borrowing since 2020 as alternative and faster methods have become available.

Keeping this transformation in mind, the Middle East Digital Lending Summit 2022 will provide an opportunity for like-minded professionals to discuss and recognize the latest challenges and technologies changing the age-old task of money lending. Focused on the MENA region and the UAE's central location as a financial hub, this summit, aims to discuss how banks in the Middle East are incorporating technology into their financial services and adapting to the ever-changing digital landscape.

The Middle East Digital Lending Summit 2022 will feature a line of regional as well as international speakers including leaders in asset management, wealth and risk management, and digital initiatives who will share their insights, wisdom, and knowledge on how the transformation of the lending industry in the region is changing the game.

Our featured speakers include:

Anand Krishnan, Director of Technology, Emirates Investment Bank, PJSC

Danny Alba, Founder & CEO, Bankiom

Pratik Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Al Maryah Community Bank

Rajesh Kumar Bashkaran, Head- Core Technology Platforms- Nextgen, Emirates NBD

Vibhor Mundhada, Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq Neo

Weigang Fu, Chief Risk Officer, Wio Bank

Maram Habash, Group Head, Client Experience and Conduct, Retail Bank and Treasury, Mashreq Bank

Dheen Doria, Head of DTO, Digital Architecture & Engineering, Al Mashraf

Gareema Kaaushik, Head of Products, YAP

Achilles Manolopoulos, Head of Customer Experience, ZAND, and more.

Middle East Digital Lending Summit 2022 will bring together banking leaders, fintech experts, and over 200 senior financial services and digitization professionals to discuss the future of digital lending.

The two-day summit will present the perfect opportunity for solution providers to engage with key decision makers from the consumer, commercial, and corporate lending space such as CXOs, Heads of lending, Wealth, Risk, Digital, and Investments, etc., from Commercial Finance, Alternative Finance and Mortgage Finance sectors to differentiate their product and put forward their value proposition in this crowded marketplace.

