Manama: Mentorship Forum Middle East (MFME) today announced the members of this year’s Forum “Think Tank”, who will come together to shape the strategy and agenda for the event’s third edition taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 6 December 2022 under the patronage of HH Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member of the Supreme Council for Women and Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain.

The Forum, which will be a hybrid event, with online participation and physical attendance at the Diplomat Radisson Blu, focuses on the fast-tracking and career progression of up-and-coming professionals and on helping organisations more effectively meet their talent development goals by harnessing the power of mentorship. Looking at current opportunities and challenges for human capital development across the region, the Forum’s “Think Tank”, comprised of a group of prominent C-suite leaders and senior HR and mentorship experts, will ensure the Forum highlights and encourages dialogue and action around mentorship and the elevation of its role in fostering the next generation of leaders. They will also nominate speakers where appropriate with the Forum targeting a top line up of business leaders and experts in training, development and mentorship as in previous editions.

This year’s “Think Tank” members include: Farah Foustok, Chief Executive Officer at Lazard Gulf Ltd، Nadim Najjar, Managing Director, Data & Analytics, Middle East and Africa at London Stock Exchange Group, Mutlaq H. Al Morished, CEO at TASNEE, Karina Chapa, Mentorship Program Manager, Diversity & Inclusion Division at Saudi Aramco, Jamal Fakhro, Managing Partner at KPMG, Dana Buheji, Group Human Resources & Sustainability Officer at National Bank of Bahrain, the Forum’s Lead Partner for a third year running, Ahmed Janahi, Director-Customer First at Tamkeen, Nadera Abuali, Vice President- Corporate Communications & Branding at Al Baraka Group, Zahraa Taher, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, as well as a senior representative from Gulf International Bank, soon to be nominated.

Once again, the event will comprise of a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions and workshops to promote knowledge sharing and hands on learning that attendees can apply to their own organisations and efforts to adopt or further formalise their use of mentorship. More than 300 leading regional and international HR and mentorship experts, alongside senior business leaders and up-and-coming professionals are expected to take part.

Commenting, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re pleased to welcome another distinguished group of business leaders to our Forum “Think Tank”, including members that have been with us since the start, making the Mentorship Forum Middle East a unique platform for supporting human capital development. We are grateful for their support and look forward to leveraging their experience and knowledge to host another dynamic and interactive event that helps raise the profile of mentorship and encourages its adoption by an even greater number of regional organisations.”

The event is being held with the support of National Bank of Bahrain’s Lead partner. To learn more about how to sponsor or take part, please contact FinMark Communications on +973 17749759 or info@mentorshipme.com.

-Ends-

About Mentorship Forum Middle East

The “Mentorship Forum Middle East”, now in its second year, is a first of its kind event in the GCC focusing on the central role that mentorship can play in accelerating the development of human capital across the region. The event was founded in 2019 by FinMark Communications has been supported by a blue chip group of corporates from the GCC and international markets.

For further information please contact:

Zahraa Taher

Managing Director

FinMark Communications

Email: info@mentorshipme.com