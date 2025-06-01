Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Merck Gulf, a science and technology company, and “Ovasave”, the UAE’s first femtech start-up hosted ‘Fertility Unfiltered’, a focused dialogue on fertility and reproductive health aimed at increasing awareness and encouraging informed decision-making among women in the UAE.

The event, held in Dubai yesterday, brought together around 100 healthcare experts, thought leaders, corporate and HR leaders, and advocates to discuss the need for proactive conversations around fertility. Through a panel discussion and fireside chat, speakers explored the challenges and opportunities in improving access to fertility information and services for women including options for egg freezing - while also encouraging more open and informed conversations on this topic. Speakers included Fade Fit Brand Manager Brianna Fade, Choreographer Rhea Harmoush, and specialist in reproductive medicine, infertility, obstetrics & gynaecology, Dr. Dalia Khalife, who collectively shared a range of perspectives and stories highlighting their personal fertility journeys.

A report by the World Health Organisation in 2023 found that 17.5 per cent of people worldwide experience infertility1. Additionally, a study conducted by a UAE university revealed that infertility affects one in six couples in the UAE, with the UAE recording one of the world’s highest rates of secondary infertility 2. Initiatives like Fertility Unfiltered aim to raise awareness, promote early screening, and support women in making informed reproductive health decisions, aligning with the UAE’s commitment to advancing women’s health.

Reflecting on the event, Sarrah Barakat, Government Affairs – Access and Communications Director at Merck Gulf, said: “At Merck Gulf, we are driven by the belief that empowering women with clear, accurate information is essential to transforming their reproductive health journeys. Fertility Unfiltered is a vital step towards opening honest conversations and challenging the taboos that often surround fertility. Our goal is to ensure women in the UAE have access to cutting-edge healthcare solutions and the confidence to make informed decisions. By fostering awareness and support, we aim to help women take control of their futures and embrace their choices with strength and clarity.”

Fertility Unfiltered builds on the impact of last year’s Fertility Your Way campaign from the partners, which delivered over 500 free Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) tests via a mobile clinic across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The initiative focused on bringing fertility screening directly to workplaces and community spaces, increasing accessibility and awareness.

Torkia Mahloul, Co-founder and CEO of Ovasave, added:

“Fertility isn’t just a medical issue—it’s emotional, cultural, and deeply personal. With Fertility Unfiltered, we’re creating a space to break the silence and stigma by pairing real personal stories with real science. It reflects our mission at Ovasave to support women through different stages of life, and turning those conversations into action by making advanced fertility support accessible at home, from hormone testing to expert consultations. It’s about giving women the tools to take charge of their health with clarity, confidence, and control. But this can’t happen in isolation. It’s a collective responsibility to educate and empower a new generation of women about their fertility health—starting with the organizations that employ them.”

The event also featured several engaging activations, including “Layers of Her” – an interactive installation designed to spark honest dialogue around fertility and reproductive health, creating a safe space for community engagement.

The initiative reinforces the importance of collaboration between the private sector and healthcare innovators to deliver solutions for women’s health.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing, as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases, to enabling the intelligence of devices, the company is everywhere.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck’s technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

For more information, please visit: https://www.merckgroup.com/en

For media enquiries, please contact: Merckgulf@talesandheads.com

About Ovasave

Ovasave is a UAE-based femtech startup redefining how women manage their fertility and hormonal health. Co-founded by Torkia Mahloul and Majd Abu Zant, Ovasave is the first platform of its kind in the Middle East, offering accessible, affordable, and science-backed solutions tailored to women at every stage of life. The company provides at-home hormone and fertility testing, streamlined access to fertility treatments and supplements, and a fully digitized egg freezing experience — from expert consultations and flexible payment options to real-time tracking of frozen eggs. Ovasave is now expanding its services to address broader women’s health challenges, including PCOS, menopause, and contraceptive management. With a mission to empower millions of women across the region, Ovasave is preparing to launch its platform in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait — making personalized hormonal health support more accessible than ever before.

For more information, please visit www.ovasave.com

For media enquiries, please contact info@ovasave.com