The much-anticipated MENA Field Service Management Transformation Forum is scheduled to take place on 24th and 25th September 2024 at the Millennium Airport Hotel, Dubai. Bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators from across the region, this forum will be a pivotal event for businesses aiming to transform their field service operations with cutting-edge solutions and strategies.

Transforming the Field Service Landscape

As businesses across the region embrace digital transformation, the MENA Field Service Management Transformation Forum will explore critical themes driving the evolution of field service operations. Deliberations will include:

How artificial intelligence and automation are enhancing field service efficiency, service delivery and optimization

The importance of data-driven decision-making in improving operational workflows with real time insights

Innovative approaches to elevating customer experience and satisfaction through advanced field service solutions.

Uncovering sustainable practices and technologies revolutionizing the industry and furthering Tech-Powered, Human-Led experiences.

Optimizing productivity with remote team solutions and connected technologies to drive efficiency across the customer experience value chain.

Industry Leaders and Visionaries to Speak

The forum will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including CEOs, industry pioneers, and technology experts from leading organizations around the globe. Notable speakers include:

Kris Meuleman, Uptime & Service Sales Director, UD Trucks MEENA – on Boosting Field Service Management & Performance with AI

Harald Schmit, Executive Vice-President, Field Services, ACWA Power– sharing his thoughts on Enabling Field Services of the Future.

Bhaskar Pilla, Chief Product Officer, Saartha– discussing Excellence in Service Delivery, Elevating and Optimizing Field force and field Ops

Sponsors and Supporters Powering the Event

The MENA Field Service Management Transformation Forum is backed by leading technology providers, consultancies, and solution developers who are shaping the future of field service management. Saartha, a Platinum Partner, shared their excitement for the event:

Bhaskar Pilla, the Chief Product Officer at Saartha mentioned that he is excited to share the “Strategies, Practical tips for Journey with AI in Field Service” at the forum. Bhaskar will also be leading a roundtable discussion on “How to Reduce Round Trips and Maximize First-Site Visit Success”

Venkatesh Sundaram, the CEO of FSM Global Technologies who is the Gold Partner, stated that they are keen to share how field service managers and heads can transform every service interaction into a seamless experience with ‘FSM Grid’ Field Service Management Software, where efficiency meets excellence.

Other notable sponsors include:

IFS: As Strategic Partner

ENGIE Solutions: As a Panel Partner

Flowdit: As Associate Partner

The forum has also gained significant support from regional business associations such as The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) and influential technology communities, ensuring a robust and diverse audience of industry professionals.

Why Attend?

Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry pioneers and solution providers on how to capitalize on emerging technologies to enhance operational efficiency, optimize workforce management, and improve customer experiences. The event promises a rich mix of networking, strategic insights, keynotes and expert-led discussions.

Join the Transformation

Be part of the MENA Field Service Management Transformation Forum and engage with industry experts, explore cutting-edge technologies, and discover strategies to future-proof your business operations. Whether you are looking to network with thought leaders, find innovative solutions, or gain insights into field service management trends, this forum is your platform.

About MENA Field Service Management Transformation Forum

The MENA Field Service Management Transformation Forum is the region’s premier event for field service professionals, focusing on digital transformation, operational efficiency, and customer experience. The forum gathers industry leaders, technology experts, and decision-makers to explore the future of field service management in the MENA region.

