Dubai, UAE: The MENA Construction 4.0 Forum is all set to welcome members from the Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) industry, from 24-25 May at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai.

With sustainability going hand in hand with digitalisation, the conference will highlight the urgency for more effective building solutions, while examining why the digitalisation of the AEC industry is essential to mitigating business-critical challenges. More than 100 delegates will be in attendance and will help to unveil how revolutionising and integrating new technologies can assist the AEC industry in optimising productivity to drive best quality results with minimal investment while, at the same time, encouraging the development of more sustainable infrastructure.

The forum will feature industry experts, policy makers and solution vendors including opening remarks from Stephen Board, director, Quantum Global Solutions; Eng. Abdulrahman Omar Ali Alkholy, senior principal engineer, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Mohammed Aldawood, associate director – Building Information Technology, Red Sea Global, Dr. P R Jagannathan, senior general manager – sustainability, Sobha Realty; Mohamed Ahmed Elattar, director – planning & cost control, Dubai Holding Real Estate; Mateusz Lukasiewicz, digital projects manager, KEO International Consultants and more.

Francis Alfred, managing director of Sobha Realty, commented, “We are delighted to be a part of the MENA Construction 4.0 Forum, as it brings together numerous stakeholders to discuss the necessity of digitalisation in the real estate sector to expedite project delivery and improve efficiencies, while meeting global sustainability goals. MENA Construction Forum will be an ideal platform for us to connect with other industry experts to discuss practices that have the potential to maximise efficiency, foster best sustainable practices and develop high-quality homes that buyers are seeking.”

Vinay T, head of sales at Alain Charles Publishing, commented, "We put in over 100 hours of research considering the current scale of disruption and innovation in the industry and concluded that it has become essential to bring together industry professionals to learn, share best practices, and discuss the future of construction and technology in the region. Our agenda is developed to highlight new technologies and trends that are revolutionising the industry, and we are thrilled to assist this exchange of ideas so that the AEC industry can benefit from the opportunities presented by the digital revolution."

Attendees will also benefit from insightful case studies and innovative construction technology demonstrations to showcase the equipment and services available to deliver the projects of tomorrow. They will also have the chance to participate in interactive sessions and onsite meetings with target clients.

On the first day, there will be three sessions on The Industrial Revolution 4.0, Evolution in the Digital World of Construction, and Selecting Optimal Technology for AEC. Each of these will include multiple presentations and panel sessions, including presentations by representatives from Azizi Developments, Group AMANA, and Schneider Electric.

Digital twins, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are all trendy terms taking the construction industry by storm - but how can companies leverage these concepts in the right way? A presentation by Bureau Veritas will answer these questions. Panellists will also showcase how drones, robotics, and virtual reality can change the construction landscape.

Meanwhile, on the second day, visitors can expect to learn more on the sessions titled Effective & Efficient Project Delivery and Sustainable Construction Technologies. The audience can also look forward to panel sessions which include speakers from Sobha Realty and Red Sea Global. The two-day event is expected to close on a promising note, where panellists will discuss sustainable construction technologies.

The MENA Construction 4.0 Forum is sponsored by Group AMANA, Oppidum, and Superior Essex Communications, with DAMAC being its thought leader partner.

Group AMANA is a specialist in the design-build of industrial and commercial facilities, and will be showcasing its modular/offsite construction offerings for the sector. Oppidum will showcase construction luxury underground bunkers next to clients' residences, and Superior Essex Communications will demonstrate communications cables, innovating future-forward optical fibre, copper, and hybrid solutions.

To register for the event, visit https://construction-forums.com/mena/register

The full agenda can be found at https://construction-forums.com/mena/agenda

For more information about the forum, get in touch with Harshita Dakoju, operations & marketing manager on harshita.dakoju@alaincharles.com or +9714 448 9260

About Alain Charles Publishing

Alain Charles Publishing specialises in publishing, bespoke events, conferences, and marketing. Whether through print, digitally, or face-to-face, the company’s core ideology is to connect clients with the right buyers. Apart from the MENA Construction 4.0 Forum, Alain Charles Publishing also produces the industry leading forum on occupational health and safety, the MENA Health, Safety & Environment Forum.