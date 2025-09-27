Muscat, Oman – The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) has successfully concluded its flagship 2025 Annual Conference, held in partnership with Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) on 24–25 September at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two-day event, held under the auspices of His Excellency Ahmed bin Jaafar Al Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, and with the prominent support of OQ and Sohar International as Mega Sponsors, and Ominvest and Omantel as Strategic Sponsors, gathered over 1,200 participants and 200 companies from 55 countries.

Commenting on the conclusion of the event, Paolo Casamassima, CEO of MEIRA, said, “The success of this year’s Annual Conference reflects the maturity and growth potential of the Middle East IR community. The dialogue, innovation, and collaboration we witnessed in Muscat demonstrate how far our profession has come and the pivotal role it will continue to play in supporting the region’s capital markets.”

Haitham Al Salmi, CEO of MSX, added, "Hosting the MEIRA Annual Conference 2025 in Oman marks a major milestone for MSX and for the entire region’s financial sector. Over the course of two inspiring days, the conference provided a strategic platform to showcase the Sultanate’s competitive advantages, foster constructive dialogue with investors, and reaffirm our deep commitment to transparency, good governance, and sustainable investment practices. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors, partners, speakers, and participants whose dedication and contributions were instrumental in making this event a resounding success. Their efforts have created an exceptional experience that will have a lasting impact on the investor relations community across the Middle East. We look forward to building on this success and the positive momentum to further strengthen the Sultanate’s position as a leading financial and investment hub in the region.”

Over the two days, delegates engaged with seven panels and participated in 22 workshops that covered the most pressing topics shaping the future of investor relations. The event also featured a dynamic programme of keynote speeches and TED Talks. The exclusive corporate access meetings, delivered in partnership with Arqaam Capital and HSBC, hosted 104 booked investors across 639 meetings throughout the two days of the conference.

With the theme “Elevating Impact: The New Era of IR in the Middle East,” the conference showcased the growing importance of investor relations across the region, addressing topics such as digital transformation, ESG, corporate governance, capital market development, and the evolving role of AI.

The event culminated in the prestigious MEIRA IR Awards Gala Dinner, sponsored by Ooredoo, which brought together delegates and distinguished guests for an evening of celebration and recognition, with 50 winners honoured across various award categories. Hosted at the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, the evening highlighted the exceptional achievements of companies and individuals who have set new benchmarks for transparency, engagement, and best practice in investor relations across the Middle East. The atmosphere combined networking and celebration, providing a fitting conclusion to two days of impactful dialogue.

“On behalf of MEIRA, I would like to congratulate the winners of the 2025 MEIRA IR Awards. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our Guest of Honour, His Excellency Ahmed bin Jaafar Al Musalmi, for his patronage, as well as to our valued partners, sponsors, speakers, organisers, participants, and attendees. Their collective support and contribution have been instrumental in making the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference in Muscat such a resounding success,” concluded Paolo Casamassima.

For more information, please visit https://conf.meira.me.

About MEIRA

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA or ‘the Association’) is an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. The mission of MEIRA is to enhance the reputation, efficiency and attractiveness of the Middle East capital markets.

This is achieved by fostering increased dialogue among members and encouraging the IR community to share global best practices within the field of IR. In partnership with stock exchanges, regulators and other market participants, MEIRA supports companies through its professional development and certification programmes as well as its membership community and network of country Chapters.

Over 200 Corporate Members

A network of over 600+ IR & ESG Professionals across the Middle East

Website: https://meira.me

About Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX)

The Muscat Stock Exchange S.A.O.C. was established pursuant to Royal Decree No. 5/2021 dated 6/1/2021. On 11/4/2021, the Financial Service Authority granted the official authorisation to the MSX to replace the Muscat Securities Market, which was established in 1989. Thereafter, the transitional phase was successfully completed in accordance with the Financial Service Authority Law No. 80/1998 as amended.

MSX is responsible for managing the operations of the financial instruments market in the Sultanate of Oman. It is wholly owned by the Oman Investment Authority. It aims to enhance the investment environment and implement best practices in market management, pricing mechanisms, and the application of modern technology, thereby providing the Stock Exchange with the utmost strength and security. It also aims to create a working environment in accordance with the best internationally recognised standards.

The establishment of MSX marks the first step in the privatisation of the Muscat Securities Market, which was established in 1989 and operated as a government entity affiliated with the Financial Service Authority until the issuance of the Royal Decree No. 5/2021, which established the Muscat Stock Exchange Company.

MSX adopts a highly professional approach in carrying out its tasks. It continuously seeks to update its regulations to enhance its efficiency in cooperation and coordination with the Financial Services Authority.

MSX owns 99.32% of the capital of Muscat Clearing and Depository S.A.O.C., the central entity responsible for clearing, settlement, and deposit services for securities traded through the Muscat Stock Exchange. The Company also provides shareholder records and custody services for companies and investment funds.

Currently, MSX aims to transform the securities market in Oman into an advanced and flexible market capable of competing regionally and internationally and operating according to the best international standards.