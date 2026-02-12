Muscat, Oman — The MEFMA Conference in Oman brought together over 250+ facility management professionals and industry thought leaders in Muscat, held under the patronage of His Excellency Maqbool bin Ali Sultan Al Lawati, reflecting the sector’s growing role in supporting Oman’s infrastructure development.

The conference programme featured a high-level of keynote presentations, technical sessions, and interactive panel discussions, with strong delegate engagement throughout live Q&A segments. The sessions addressed key topics shaping the future of facility management in Oman, including digital transformation, smart building technologies, data-led decision-making, predictive maintenance, lifecycle costing, compliance frameworks, and sustainability performance.

Participants also exchanged practical insights and industry experiences, creating a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration between FM professionals, asset owners, and service providers. The discussions reflected a growing shift in the market toward integrated and performance-driven FM models, supporting long-term asset resilience and operational excellence across major public and private sector portfolios.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Hosni, MEFMA Board Member, said:

“Facility management plays a critical role in supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 by ensuring infrastructure investments deliver sustainable, long-term value. The MEFMA Conference in Oman demonstrates the sector’s readiness to contribute strategically to national priorities.”

In line with MEFMA’s regional growth, the association reaffirmed its commitment to Oman through continued investment in training, certification, and stakeholder engagement to enhance sector performance and operational standards.

MEFMA extended its appreciation to its sponsors and partners for their valuable contribution to the success of the conference.The event was supported by Gold Sponsors OMDAAD and QBG Facilities management, along with Supporting Partner the International College of Engineering and Management (ICEM).

