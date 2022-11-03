DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The MEBAA Show 2022 will take place in Dubai this December, bringing together regional and global players from across the business and private aviation community for the show’s most impressive edition to date.

Taking place at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site from 6-8 December 2022, the show will unite industry operators and leaders for three days of insightful debates, exciting industry announcements and high-level networking opportunities for what is a very exciting time for the industry.

This year’s show will see the launch of its brand-new conference, BizAv Talks - with an exciting agenda featuring a line-up of over 20 sessions, the interactive gathering will see more than 35 global industry leaders and specialists deep-dive into the latest trends shaping the future of business aviation. With Air mobility and Sustainability in private aviation at the top of the agenda for the industry, several topics at BizAv Talks will focus on green issues and sustainability in private aviation, discussing best practices to meet green goals while protecting ROI. Dedicated sessions will also discover how eVTOLs are changing the way of flying and identify how business aviation can capitalize on Advanced Air Mobility technology, calculate ROI and accelerate investment to enable a move into Urban Air Mobility networks.

Speaking ahead of his presentation on day one of the show, ‘Business aviation industry outlook – new business models and financial planning’, Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director at DC Aviation Al-Futtain, said: “I am looking forward to speaking at the first-ever BizAv Talks conference, which is launching at this year’s MEBAA Show. As demand for private jets increases and customer behaviour develops it is imperative for business aviation stakeholders to re-look at traditional business models and evaluate methods, product offerings and value-added services to offer a compelling experience to their customers. I look forward to sharing more insights on the industry’s outlook and new business models and financial planning required to stay ahead in this evolving landscape.”

Through a series of presentations, panel debates and interviews, elite players in their field will cover key themes including future aviation, sustainability, emerging markets and regulations, as well as reassess the dynamics of the industry and offer a new perspective on business aviation and how technology can enhance the customer experience.

Joining the panel debate on ‘Alternative business models for biz av; financing, leasing, & fractional ownership’ on day one will be Tapish Khivensra, Founder & CEO at Enthral Aviation. Ahead of his appearance, he comments: “As the business aviation industry continues to grow, we’ve seen operations expand into new markets over the last few years. As an example, in India there has been a rise in the number of international players coming to the country to set up their leasing, aircraft management operations, NSOP and FBOs. We are delighted to be taking part in a panel discussion at the first BizAv Talks conference at this year’s MEBAA show, where we’ll be discussing more about this expansion, and the flexibility, convenience, and benefits of the alternative business models that are available for the industry.”

Offering a look at the facts and figures shaping the industry, MEBAA’s founding and executive chairman – Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, will present ‘Emerging markets forecast - accessing the top countries who are contributing to business aviation growth’, highlighting the regional trends that are vital for businesses to operate in the Middle East. There will also be a forward-thinking panel discussion on ‘Creating the ultimate flying experience for the elite’, with a focus on how travel expectations are changing and what business aviation will look like in the next 20 years.

Eymeric Segard, CEO, Luna Aviation Group will be presenting a market analysis on ‘Critical observation of global biz av trends’. Ahead of this, he said: “As clients become ever more demanding, and as technology never ceases to innovate in all aspects of life, the private jet charter business is also investing in making every flight as efficient and stress free as possible. From searching, booking, flying and rating, pampering the client is the lead technology driver to gain market share and loyalty.”

The MEBAA Show 2022 is gearing up to be a key event for the region’s business aviation industry and will gather industry leaders from across the globe to lay out the roadmap for business aviation in the future. With its new and unique features, the event will showcase new innovation and technology that is driving significant growth in business aviation, private jet, and the charter flight markets.

