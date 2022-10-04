Dubai, UAE: – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has concluded the second round of its training programme for a group Egyptian government leaders, where it introduced participants to advanced solutions and innovative experiences in the fields of governance and sustainability in the digital age.

The programme forms part of MBRSG’s strategic partnership with Egypt’s National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development (NIGSD). The first round concluded on 9 September 2022, having brought together leading figures from the Egyptian government sector, representing various ministries, institutions, and key government entities.

MBRSG’s Executive President His Excellency Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government constantly strives to enhance its role in training and empowering government leaders in the UAE and the region. Our programmes draw from the UAE’s success in the field of government administration and government excellence, as well as its pioneering experience in driving development.”

“As we conclude this second round of the training programme we have developed for leaders from across the Egyptian government sector, we reaffirm the distinguished partnership we have built with the Egyptian National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development,” Dr Al Marri added. “We continue to look forward to enriching that experience and strengthening our partnerships with various authorities and governments in the region and around the world.”

For her part, Dr Sharifa Ahmed Fouad, Executive Director of the NIGSD, said: “We are delighted to maintain our close collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government. The first and second rounds of the training programme for Egyptian government officials have been a remarkable success, and have left their mark on all participants. We are confident that these pioneering experiences will be reflected in government performance moving forward, and we look forward to reaping the benefits of this training to accomplish the key objectives of the Egyptian government across its various institutions and all economic sectors.”

The training programme is part of MBRSG’s efforts to enhance its role in supplying the government sector across the region with talented teams to drive innovative solutions. It shed light on governance and sustainability in the digital age, and consisted of 14 workshops covering key topics, such as the government of the future, government strategies, and strategic leadership in the era of global challenges, as well as global and corporate governance.

Furthermore, the agenda covered global sustainable development goals (SDGs), examining the Arab SDG Index and Dashboard Report 2022, which MBRSG launched at the World Government Summit during Expo 2020 Dubai. Participants also explored topics regarding digital transformation in institutions and government excellence.

The training programme also included field visits to a number of government institutions in Dubai, including the Government Accelerators and Service 1 centre.

