Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with the Museum of the Future hosted Senator Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, for a session titled "Space and Beyond: The Future of Space Exploration," during his official visit to the UAE. The session featured astronauts Sultan AlNeyadi and Hazzaa AlMansoori and was attended by H.E. Martina Strong, Ambassador of the USA to the UAE, H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, and H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, along with the media and public.

During the session moderated by Saud Karmustaji, Director of Strategic Communications, MBRSC and held at the Museum of the Future, Senator Bill Nelson shared his unique perspectives from space. "Looking at Earth from the spacecraft, we see a vibrant world without divisions, reminding us of our shared responsibilities as Earth's citizens," he remarked.

The session further featured insights from astronauts AlNeyadi and AlMansoori. AlNeyadi spoke about the unifying nature of space missions, while AlMansoori highlighted the mesmerising view of Earth from the International Space Station.

H.E. Martina Strong, Ambassador of the USA to the UAE, during the opening remarks underscored the robust partnership between the two nations. "Our collaboration in space exploration is a shining example of our deep-rooted friendship and mutual aspirations," she said.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, emphasised the importance of Senator Bill Nelson's visit, stating, "We are honoured to have Senator Bill Nelson visit the UAE and MBRSC. His presence strengthens the robust space exploration partnership between the UAE and the USA. Throughout the years, our collaboration with NASA has led to innovations and discoveries that transcend national boundaries. This highlights our shared dedication to pioneering the future of space exploration."

Senator Bill Nelson also visited the headquarters of MBRSC, where he was welcomed by H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri. The tour included visits to the Ground Station, MBRSC Laboratories, and the Mission Control Room, guided by Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, Amer AlSayegh AlGhaferi, Assistant Director General of Aerospace Engineering Sector and the MBRSC team.

-Ends-

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the “UAE National Space Programme”. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre is currently developing the MBZ-SAT, which is expected to be launched in 2024 and will be the latest in the field of high-resolution imaging from outer space. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the recently concluded longest Arab space mission completed by Sultan AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, Analog Mission and Space Venture.