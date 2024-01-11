Dubai, UAE: In cooperation with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is hosting a photo exhibition entitled ‘The UAE Through a Photographer’s Lens’ by veteran Bahraini photographer Abdullah Al Khan. The exhibition, which is held from 9 to 31 January, showcases Al Khan’s documentation of the essence of life in the UAE since 1963.

The exhibition features 43 rare photos from the history of the UAE, where Al Khan highlights life, public areas, and various details of roads, bridges, etc. in the UAE, in addition to documenting the activities of sheikhs, rulers, and officials. His photo, dating back to 1966, of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is one of the most significant images of the exhibition and was later adopted as an official image of the ruler.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s hosting of the exhibition reflects its commitment and appreciation for the partnership it has with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation. The exhibition also reflects MBRL’s keenness to enrich culture and art by offering a unique window overlooking the history and heritage of the UAE, thus forming a vital hub for learning, discovery, and cultural communication, and a source of inspiration for visitors of different ages and nationalities. Through these artistic and cultural activities, MBRL emerges as a link between the past and the present, as it contributes to deepening awareness of the rich heritage and ancient history of the UAE, exploring the stages of its development, and strengthening national identity.

The library invites its visitors who love culture, art, and history to enjoy this exceptional and free experience, and to visit the exhibition hosted at MBRL’s Al Khor Theater lobby, to explore masterpieces that show the history and beauty of the UAE and its ancient heritage.