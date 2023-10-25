The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) concluded recently its participation in the 75th edition of the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2023, in Germany.

During its participation, the Foundation showcased its array of notable knowledge projects and initiatives, which attracted a wide number of visitors from across the globe. His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth visited MBRF’s pavilion at the event, during which he was briefed by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, about the Foundation’s latest projects, advancements, training programs, and initiatives. The initiatives included ‘Knowledge Summit,’ the ‘KnowTalks’ series, ‘Dubai International Program for Writing,’ ‘Knowledge Lounge,’ ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, ‘Digital Knowledge Hub,’ among other leading programs.

H.E. Al Qassimi, lauding MBRF’s efforts in the field of knowledge, stated the Foundation’s range of innovative initiatives and activities has contributed significantly to fostering knowledge development. H.E. further emphasised the Foundation’s commitment to spreading knowledge as well as empowering and raising a generation of leaders capable of advancing the developmental journey of the UAE.

The Foundation’s pavilion further hosted a distinguished group of guests and high-level figures, including His Excellency Ahmed Alattar, the UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany; His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC); and Vincent Montagne, President of the French Publishers Association. Furthermore, along with several global figures in attendance for the exhibition, the pavilion also welcomed a delegation from Mohammed bin Zayed University of Humanities.

MBRF held several meetings and discussions with publishers, exhibitors, and professionals in the knowledge industry as well as print and digital publications during the event. The meetings primarily focused on enhancing cooperation between the Foundation and numerous globally renowned publishing houses in the field of knowledge exchange and professional skill development, in accordance with several digital and scientific advancements.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb highlighted that the Foundation’s participation in the event demonstrates its commitment to keeping abreast with the latest developments within the publishing industry and knowledge production. He also asserted that the Frankfurt International Book Fair offered an ideal platform for communicating and expanding cooperation with numerous publishing industry leaders from countries across the globe, facilitating the exchange of best practices and experiences in knowledge production.

H.E. added: “We are committed to participating in this prominent book fair every year, which provides us with the unique opportunity to network with global publishing industry experts and knowledge leaders. The event served as an excellent venue for exhibiting our relentless efforts and innovative projects in the field of knowledge. During our participation this year, we shed light on the knowledge landscape in the UAE and the rising prominence of the country and the Emirate of Dubai in this regard. By participating in this event, we sought to fortify our ties with influential figures and decision-makers in the publishing and information sectors.”

The pavilion featured numerous digital screens that displayed the Foundation's projects, provided links to its activities, and included images of the several authors who have received training from the “Dubai International Program for Writing”. In addition, it also featured images that highlight Dubai's position as a Knowledge City.

The Frankfurt International Book Fair is one of the most prominent and prestigious global events in the fields of knowledge, books, media, and publishing. The fair serves as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, hosting various seminars, panel discussions, lectures, and dialogues with the participation of leading authors, writers, artists, intellectuals, and innovators from various knowledge, literary, and scientific domains.

