Dubai, UAE: In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, observed every year on August 28, Mastercard hosted a special Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) event under the theme ‘Ambitions & Inspiration for the Next 50 Years’ at its headquarters in Dubai. Bringing together like-minded professionals who are passionate about driving positive change, the gathering aimed to highlight the remarkable achievements and future aspirations of Emirati women while recognizing the contributions of the men who support them.

Organized by the UAE Chapter of WLN, the event featured an insightful panel discussion with four trailblazing leaders from various fields. Panelists included Dr. Eng. Suaad Alshamsi, Senior Technical Project Manager, WAI Middle East, and the first female Emirati aircraft engineer and technical consultant, Aida Al Busaidy, AVP, Consumer Advocacy (C2C & Social), Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Moadh Bukhash, CMO, Emirates NBD, and Amnah Ajmal, EVP, Market Development, APEMEA, Mastercard. In line with WLN’s approach to promoting young talent, the session was led by Mastercard’s Emirati talent Sultan Albahrani.

The distinguished guests shared their inspiring stories and the lessons they have learned along the way, shed light on the profound impact Emirati women have had on society and explored the ongoing journey towards gender equality. The forum provided an ideal opportunity to engage with influential individuals who have played pivotal roles in transforming the landscapes of diverse industries. The participants gained valuable perspectives on supporting women in their workplaces and communities.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to advancing gender quality and empowering women to reach their full potential. When we established WLN as part of our efforts, we wanted to create more than just a network – we wanted to build a community of leaders and role models who are spearheading positive change across our industry and beyond, transcending borders and cultures. As we mark Emirati Women’s Day, we are proud to celebrate some of the incredible women who are fueling the UAE’s continued growth and progress,“ said Amnah Ajmal.

“As an Emirati woman, especially in engineering and STEM, I am deeply proud of the progress we have made not only since the inception of Emirati Women’s Day in 2015 but even before that. This day holds immense significance, as it allows us to celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of women to our nation’s growth and development. Looking into the future, my hopes for Emirati Women’s Day are ambitious. I envision this day evolving into a platform that not only highlights our accomplishments but also serves as a catalyst for continued progress and empowerment. I see it growing bolder and bigger, with more and more achievements to celebrate as we continue to elevate ourselves,” said Dr. Eng. Suaad Alshamsi.

“Our nation’s development did not come by chance. Everything is linked to vision and hard work and the belief that you define your success metrics. Our success is not defined by what we have achieved but by what we haven’t achieved yet. Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, designated this day as a testament to the men and women who believe in equity in the development of the world and its people. To achieve that, we need to ask ourselves two simple questions that, if answered correctly, carve even clearer paths to success for us: ‘If not us Emiratis, then who?’ and “If not now, then when?’” said Aida Al Busaidy.

WLN is a business resource group that provides a platform for women at Mastercard to connect, collaborate, find mentors and grow into tech industry leaders. WLN's vision is to be a global community that helps Mastercard be the employer, brand and partner of choice for women by empowering female leaders at all levels.

