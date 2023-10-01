The final day of Climate Future Week concluded on Saturday with a powerful ‘Countdown to COP28’ discussion between His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) President.

The event also witnessed a keynote from His Excellency Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Climate Future Week, held at Museum of the Future is aligned with the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’ and supports the country’s efforts to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) due to be held in Dubai this November.

Dubai: Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, Minister for Climate Change and Environment addressed an audience of government ministers, senior business leaders, delegates, and climate champions on the final day of ‘Climate Future Week’ held at the Museum of the Future, highlighting the UAE’s hosting of the COP28 climate change conference in November 2023. Her Excellency underscored the importance of COP28, which will mark the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake, which will provide a comprehensive assessment of the progress of nations since adopting the Paris Agreement, and help efforts on climate action, including putting measures in place to bridge the gaps in advancement.

Her Excellency reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to climate action, highlighting that COP28 “Must be the turning point that propels climate action forward for the next decade”. Her Excellency continued; “The UAE has always placed emissions reduction as a top priority and has always been a thoughtful steward of its natural resources”, She also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to sustainability, and reminded audiences that the UAE was the first country in the region to announce a NetZero by 2050 goal. Her Excellency then went on to advise that the UAE has targeted a 40% reduction in climate emissions by 2030 and reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between government, industry and community stakeholders, which exemplifies the UAE’s approach to climate action.

Her Excellency Mariam Al Mheiri closed her speech by emphasizing on the significant role COP28 plays, and how the UAE aims to make the most impactful and inclusive “Conference of the Parties” to date, further highlighting the four pillar action plan to fast-track a responsible energy transition, transform climate finance, focus on people, lives and livelihoods in adaptation efforts, and ensure the forthcoming COP28 is fully inclusive and solutions-driven.

The address by Her Excellency took place following a hard-hitting 'Countdown to COP28' discussion between His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 and International Union for Conservation of Nature President, moderated by Founder of Fiker Institute Dubai Abulhoul. The event was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in addition to Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation.

A Climate Start-up Majlis, which saw a line-up of entrepreneurs and business leaders present future-focused technologies including effective waste management solutions, innovations within smart farming and agri-tech methodology, also took place during the final day of the event.

Climate Future Week supports the UAE’s hosting of COP28, with key sessions setting the scene for important discussions around the future of our climate. Taking place from 26 September to 30 September, the event was attended by UAE government officials, prominent public figures, international institutions, and global experts working within the field of sustainability and climate change.

Climate Future Week, in collaboration with Fiker Institute, is part of the UAE’s broader commitment to bolster national endeavours and initiatives within the realm of environmental conservation, climate change, and natural resource management. This endeavour further solidifies the UAE and Museum of the Future’s status as a hub for crucial global dialogues that impact our present day and future challenges and opportunities.

