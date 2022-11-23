Abu Dhabi, UAE: Manarat Al Saadiyat, managed by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is hosting a three-day live music event from 24 to 26 November that celebrates the diversity and innovation of the independent music scene in the Arab World.

MAS Music Bil Araby will feature artists from six Arab countries to showcase the unique styles and talent across the region and shed light on underground artists and the music they produce.

MAS Music Bil Araby performing artists include:

Yazan Sarayrah (Jordan): The singer/songwriter is best known for blending ambient Bedouin tunes with experimental electro grooves.

Almas (UAE): A 21-year-old who sings in both Arabic and English, Almas started her career at the age of 15 with a song titled 'Shousaawi Bih' which reached 29 million views on YouTube.

Oum (Morocco): Singer/songwriter Oum is considered an ambassador of Moroccan culture, with her songs representing a mix of hassani, jazz, gospel, soul, afrobeat and Sufi influences.

Donia Waell (Egypt): The young singer conveys abstract, poetic lyrics using Egyptian dialect in her songs.

Safar (Syria): Founded in Damascus in 1999 by Wafi Abbas and Shadi Alsafadi, the band’s self-produced songs revive the musical heritage of the region by presenting it with a contemporary vision.

Haya Zaatry (Palestine): Haya is self-taught singer, songwriter and composer, whose music is inspired by elements from the past.

Tayar (Jordan): Tayar is an Arabic electronic indie-pop duo consisting of singer/songwriter Ahmad Farah and music producer and film-maker Bader Helalat.

TootArd (occupied Golan Heights, Syria): TootArt is a “quartertone pop” duo founded by brothers Hasan and Rami Nakhleh, who are now based in Bern and Haifa. While their music is inspired by a variety of Western genres ranging from reggae, desert blues, melodic psych-rock, funk and disco, their approach has always been derived from the musical roots of the Arab world.

Rasha Nahas (Palestine): Rasha is a genre-defying, narrative-focused singer-songwriter, who is presents her candid lyrics with disarming vulnerability. Born and raised in Haifa, the multi-instrumentalist artist started her music career as a guitarist at the age of 10.

For more information, and to book your tickets, visit the Manarat Al Saadiyat website.

Dates: 24, 25, 26 November

Location: The Terrace, Manarat Al Saadiyat

Timings: Thursday: 7pm - 10pm ; Saturday & Sunday: 8pm - 12am

-Ends-

Press contact:

For further press related information, please contact:

Sanaa Khadir

Sanaa.khadir@bcw-global.com