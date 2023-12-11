Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: In conjunction with the UAE National Day, Manar Mall – Al Hamra’s flagship retail destination – will welcome the fifth edition of the highly anticipated culinary festival, RAK EATS, in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Saud Bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Enterprise Development (RAK SME) this December in Ras Al Khaimah.

Founded by RAK SME to support local business, RAK EATS returns following a successful fourth season, which saw over 360,000 visitors gather in the Northern Emirates to enjoy the annual epicurean extravaganza. Taking place from 1 to 31 December 2023, this year’s event is expected to generate even greater interest, with 47 national local projects participating in the festivities for the chance to share unique food concepts with the thousands of visitors who frequent the month-long gala each year.

Stand-out food and beverage vendors include the likes of Lumee Restaurant, Yalla Btata, Mushu Ice Cream, Sushi Box, and Burger Base, to name a few, with heritage entertainment shows, exciting prizes, and exclusive promotions running alongside the food festival.

Lee Northmore, Vice President, Manar Mall & Retail Leasing, Al Hamra, said: “We are proud to see Manar Mall as the continued host of the annual RAK EATS festival, which supports local entrepreneurs and provides a platform through which they can showcase their craft. Partnering with RAK SME on the delivery of the fantastic epicurean event continues to prove successful, as we build on the learnings of previous years to drive further growth and awareness of small businesses in the UAE. We look forward to welcoming guests to this year’s edition, where they will have the chance to experience an extensive line-up of unique food and entertainment in Ras Al Khaimah’s most popular retail hub.”

Commenting on the partnership, Yousef Mohammed Esmaeel, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee of RAK-SME, said: “RAK SME prides itself on building relationships with local organisations that share the same vision of empowering SMEs and local talent, and we are delighted to continue our collaboration with Al Hamra to bring one of the UAE’s most anticipated food festivals to Manar Mall. Our joint efforts will see a month-long tradition return to the Northern Emirates, where families, residents, expats, and tourists can come together to engage with entrepreneurs and enjoy the very best that RAK has to offer.”

Those visiting RAK EATS can also take advantage of Manar Mall’s waterside Promenade, which spans an area of 100,000 square feet with unobstructed views of the nearby mangroves. The waterfront walkway has served as an ideal location for major events over the years and continues to emerge as a premier leisure and entertainment destination in the heart of the Emirate.

RAK EATS reaffirms Manar Mall’s commitment to establishing and strengthening relationships with local SME business owners, and supports Al Hamra’s five-year growth plan, which aims to optimise retail assets and position the group as a key driver of the government’s ambitious vision to redefine Ras Al Khaimah as an economic and recreational destination of choice.

Visit RAK EATS from 1 through 31 December 2023, from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM daily to enjoy a memorable celebration of food and culture.

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and has been ranked among the top 50 GCC developers in 2022 by Construction Week Middle East. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision 2030, Al Hamra unveiled its ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to deliver premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformational journey as one of the foremost investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations by driving sustained growth on the back of expanding its existing residential and hospitality portfolios while also optimizing retail and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 mins away from Dubai International airport, and the free-trade zone, Al Hamra entails entities such as the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Manar Mall in addition to its upcoming ground-breaking residential project – Falcon Island – which will surpass all previous developments in the Emirate. The group also owns iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Al Hamra Residences, and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality as well as the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. Al Hamra aims to enhance the destination appeal of Ras Al Khaimah while driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for customers, visitors, and investors alike.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its rich history, dating back 7,000 years, and diverse landscape, from 64km of pristine beaches, to terracotta deserts and an imposing mountain backdrop. The Emirate is home to the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais, which features the world’s longest zip line, at almost 3km.

RAK is also centrally located at the modern crossroad between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hour’s flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa and beyond. Indeed, the World Bank’s Doing Business report ranks RAK 30th out of 190 economies for ease of doing business.

At the Emirate's economic heart lies multiple major companies and diverse sectoral interests, including manufacturing and tourism. Major companies include RAK Ceramics, RAKBANK, Julphar Pharmaceuticals, RAK Ports, RAK Rock, Stevin Rock, RAK Economic Zone, RAK Gas. Supporting these industries is a modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks and world-class hotels, facilities, and attractions for tourists.

For the past decade, RAK has been consistently rated ‘A’ by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s rating agencies and already the Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries representing over 50 industries. RAK Courts is also the fastest court in the world at enforcing contracts in commercial disputes.

