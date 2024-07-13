DUBAI – The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Malaysia is intensifying its promotional efforts across the Middle Eastern region. In a bid to highlight Malaysia's agricultural and food industries, the Malaysian Agriculture Counselor Office in Dubai organised a high-profile business networking event at the prestigious Raffles Hotel Dubai.

This event aimed to showcase the nation's agricultural prowess and promote the Ministry’s flagship event, Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism (MAHA) 2024, scheduled from 11 to 23 September 2024. Established in 1923, MAHA has evolved into Southeast Asia's premier agricultural exhibition, a testament to Malaysia's rich farming heritage. Celebrating a century of innovation and resilience, MAHA promotes sustainable practices and bridges urban-rural gaps.

Vice Consul for Agriculture in the Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai, Mr. Muhd Arif Jauhari, stated, “This year marks the centennial anniversary of MAHA EXPO. For a century, MAHA has been a beacon of agricultural innovation, education, and community engagement. This monumental achievement underscores the profound legacy and impact MAHA has had over the past hundred years, from spearheading agricultural advancements to nurturing community spirit. This year's theme, ‘Harvesting Tomorrow Where Dreams Blossom,' underscores our dedication to sustainable agriculture, human capital, technology, agro-tourism, and investment. MAHA 2024 will feature a three-day trade show followed by a nine-day public exhibition, offering educational activities and interactive exhibits.”

“Through its diverse exhibitions and activities, MAHA educates and inspires visitors on the pivotal role of agriculture. As we commemorate its centenary, we reflect on MAHA's enduring legacy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to advancing Malaysia's agricultural sector for future generations.”

MAHA offers businesses and companies an excellent platform to market and promote the latest products and services for trades and engagement with potential buyers and customers. The 2024 edition of the biennial MAHA event aims at promoting agriculture and agro-based industries. This premier agro fair showcases all the different components and the various efforts undertaken by government agencies as well as presenting numerous business opportunities offered by this fast-growing industry.

Among the many highlights of MAHA 2024 are the ecosystem of agriculture which consists of input suppliers, farming companies, traders, processors, distributors, logistics and consumers, other industry adjacent business, data device and analytics, automation and machinery plus software and technologies that interrelated.

The 2024 edition introduces MAHA Go Global platform which will act as a catalyst for business growth within the agriculture and horticulture sectors, boost exports, and promote innovation. It is also a valuable platform for professionals in the industry to build the network, learn, and explore new business opportunities. During this program, it can offer a wide variety of products and services which can connect with more than 150 exhibitors from all over the world.

Stakeholders have the chance to be part of MAHA Go Global 2024 and take their business to new heights on this revamped platform, meticulously designed to enhance your agro-food ventures.

MAHA 2024, an outstanding event that has been built on the successes of previous events presents myriad of opportunities for industry players throughout the 11-day event. Participants will not only establish new networking and learn the latest agricultural methods and innovations but also take part in a movement that will propel Malaysia into leading the agricultural revolution taking place around the world.

Further interest to join in MAHA 2024, prospecting companies and businesses can get in touch with Malaysian Agriculture Counselor Office, Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai or log on to www.mahaofficial.my.

Press release issued on behalf of MAHA 2024 Business Networking Event.