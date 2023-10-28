InFlavour opens tomorrow in Riyadh and will feature more than 400 exhibitors, 200 investors, and 200 speakers representing 143 countries as Kingdom’s culinary scene prepares to take centre stage

Saudi food industry is expected to grow to US$34.04 billion by 2030 as InFlavour aims to drive investment by propelling economic growth and global competitiveness from within the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The inaugural InFlavour 2023, Saudi Arabia’s biggest F&B event in terms of both gross square-metres and global prestige, will begin a three-day run at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham, tomorrow with organisers anticipating a major economic impact not only across the region, but also globally.

Organised by Tahaluf, and with the support of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture, the inaugural event promises a hive of activity with more than 40,000 attendees, 400 exhibitors, 200 investors, and 200 speakers representing 143 countries all expected to turn out between October 29 and 31 – unprecedented numbers for an F&B event in the Kingdom.

A line-up of culinary experts and master chefs will showcase their talents across 100-plus demonstrations and knowledge-sharing sessions such as Developing the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in AgriTech and Reassessing ESG and the Role of Investors in Promoting Food Security, Justice, and Sustainability. Each session has been cherry-picked to build awareness, prompt serious discussion and investment, and instigate change in food security.

Packed with an array of interactive features, InFlavour 2023 will highlight Saudi Arabia’s rapidly transforming F&B sector, which is being fuelled by the emergence of mega tourism projects, the opening of a slew of new hospitality outlets, an upswing in entrepreneurial start-ups, an indigenous sector with a keen eye on fulfilling surging local demand, and a high potential, growing export sector.

Confirmed speakers include His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, Jim Mellon, Executive Director of Agronomics, and Miyoko Schinner, entrepreneur and founder of Miyoko’s Creamery, while exhibitors range from PepsiCo to Nadec, Al Rabie, Jahez, and Mrsool. Regional and international celebrity chefs such as Marco Pierre White, Manal El Alem, Yasser Jad, and Ian Pengelly are also confirmed.

“InFlavour 2023 will be a marker of things to come in one of the most vibrant and high-growth sectors in Saudi Arabia,” said Annabelle Mander, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf. “The event emphasises the importance of partnerships and collaboration in the industry to accelerate breakthroughs that are driven by a passion for food. According to the most recent figures, the food industry in Saudi is valued at US$14.16 billion and is expected to grow to US$34.04bn by 2030. InFlavour aims to drive investment and assist Saudi’s plans by propelling economic growth and global competitiveness from within the Kingdom.”

As well as a powerful B2B focus and knowledge hub, InFlavour 2023 will be a mega celebration of food and culture. Its diverse features programme includes The Main Course: A conference packed with keynotes, training, and networking opportunities, with content probing the most important global food trends and challenges, as well as the latest in food tech. Flavourfest is where attendees can let their passions surge when exploring unbeatable culinary experiences, including food trucks, coffee tasting, mixology sessions, and MasterChef Classes from some of the biggest names in the business.

In the Business Hub, known as InFlavour Connect, suppliers, distributors, buyers, and producers will engage in bespoke business generation matchmaking, while the Investor Lounge will see more than 200 peer F&B investors throng the Matchmaking Hub to build relationships with startups and founders, who themselves will be looking to strengthen their mentorship network. Some 50 startups will also take part in the inaugural Five-Star Pitch Fest, during which the industry’s brightest and best startups will compete to win one of four game-changing prizes. Over 20 top investors will score the competitors across six semi-finals, with the best six startups qualifying for the Grand Final taking place on the last day.

Event sponsors Mrsool, the on-demand delivery app and one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing startups, believes the culinary scene in the Kingdom is one of the most vibrant anywhere in the world.

“The country is becoming a technology hub and talented people are coming here from across the region,” said Ayman Alsanad, CEO, and cofounder at Mrsool. “We’ve seen increased interest from venture capitalists and investors who are very interested in supporting technology companies, and I believe we will see this trend exemplified at InFlavour.”

Sustainable food production and scaling, as well as food security, will also be discussed by thought-leaders and researchers, who will share new innovations and inspire delegates to action. Food security is an issue close to the heart of InFlavour sponsor Arabian Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO) given its self-declared aim of becoming the Kingdom’s leading contributor to sustainable food security.

“As with the entire F&B sector, today ARASCO stands on the cusp of change,” said CEO Nasser A Abanmi. “On one side lie the traditions and wisdom of the food and agricultural sector gathered over hundreds of years of civilisation; and on the other side is the changing business environment with market volatility, evolving customer needs, digitalisation, a demand for sustainable solutions, and the need for operational excellence and supply chain optimisation. ARASCO sees these challenges as an opportunity to serve customers and stakeholders better and is joining forces with InFlavour to push the issue higher up the industry agenda.”

To know more about InFlavour, visit www.inflavourexpo.com

About InFlavour

InFlavour is a world leading B2B food event by Tahaluf, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA). Bringing together global mega-brands and emerging food startups (and everyone in between). InFlavour is a diverse platform for industry players with vast collective experience to get together for breakthroughs and partnerships. The event is for anyone with a serious interest in the food industry, and everyone who recognises the power of food as a universal language and connecting force. It is a common ground to connect businesses with talent and opportunities – and empower the community to shape the future of food enterprise, food security, and food culture.

