Dubai, UAE: The majestic Majlis of the World at Global Village is now open offering a one-of-a-kind experience this Ramadan with the perfect atmosphere for gatherings with family and friends.

Guests can enjoy Ramadan Nights for the full month of Ramadan at the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, dining and entertainment. The outdoor air-conditioned Majlis is serving both Iftar and Suhoor this season with delicious a la carte or fixed menu options from just AED180. Guests will also be treated to performances including oud, qanun and nay players. A harpist plays enchanting music at the heart of the Majlis, soothing guests with the melodic beauty of this unique instrument. A talented close-up magician and an artist-calligrapher will also enthrall the Majlis of the World guests.

Tables for up to six people can be booked via the Global Village website and app for a couple of hours or for the entire evening. Each night in beloved Ramadan tradition, a cannon fires at sunset to mark Iftar. Ahead of Suhoor, the voice of a Musaharati, also known as the ‘night caller’, fills the air as he calls on people to start a new day in Ramadan.

Elsewhere in Global Village, a 25-piece Arabesque Orchestra will play on the Main Stage and until April 10, guests can still enjoy awe-inspiring water stunts at the Harbour Force Stunt Show. During Ramadan and for Eid the Kids Theatre has been transformed into a movie theatre. Guests will also delight in a clown variety show, a roaming pianist, a clarinet player and two violin players stationed at the Fountain and Gate of the World to provide an uplifting musical experience.

From April 1 to May 7, park opening hours will be from 6 pm to 2 am every day. For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

Twitter: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

#GVWOW

-Ends-

About Global Village

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omar Abd Raboo

Media Relations Manager

MSL Group

omar.abdraboo@mslgroup.com