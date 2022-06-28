-Bollywood Superstar Urvashi Rautela, Egyptian Superstar Mai Omar and Emirati Serial Entrepreneur and Lead Cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai Dr. Sara Almadani are to be presented with the prestigious Smile Train Ambassadorship at a Charity Gala Event-

Dubai, UAE: Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organisation, announces, A Night to Smile. The charity gala event will be hosted by community leaders and Smile Train brand ambassadors in the Middle East and North Africa region who support meaningful and charitable causes.



Funds raised from the gala will support Smile Train and its vision to help provide free surgery for children with cleft lip and palate. The event is set to take place today at SLS Dubai Hotel.



“Over the past 22 years, Smile Train has transformed the lives of more than 1.5 million children and aims to double that reach in the next five years, putting more children on track to a better future,” said Afaf Meky, Executive Manager of Smile Train Dubai. “We are so excited to work with someone as inspirational as Urvashi, Mai and Dr. Sara. Their support and active involvement with Smile Train will help further our community reach to a greater extent,” she added.



Every day, 540 babies around the world are born with a cleft, a serious health condition with potentially life-threatening complications such as difficulty eating, breathing, hearing, and speaking. The cost of cleft care is too high for millions of families. Smile Train not only enables free surgery for children with clefts in more than 90 countries but also supports comprehensive cleft care to include dental, speech therapy, and ears, nose, and throat services.



This year, Smile Train announced a partnership with Arabian Healthcare Group’s flagship brand, RAK Hospital, to conduct about 30 free surgeries a year for children affected by cleft lip and/or palate in the UAE and across the Middle East.



For more information about Smile Train's global efforts or to refer a patient, please visit smiletrainmena.org or on Instagram @smiletraindubai.



To donate and support cleft care in the region, please visit https://yallagive.com/en/campaign/Charity-Gala-A-Night-To-Smile.

IACAD # PRHCE-000037307.