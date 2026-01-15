Supporting cooperation with Burkina Faso in several economic fields, infrastructure, and sustainable development

As part of supporting the efforts undertaken by the Egyptian state to assist African countries and its commitment to strengthening economic and political relations with countries of the continent in order to enhance regional integration and achieve economic development, Mr. Mohamed Atta Gad, Chairman of the Board of MAG Trading and Investment Company, paid a visit to Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

During the visit, the company’s delegation provided support in the form of building materials to the presidential “Faso Mibo” initiative at the initiative’s site, hosted at Philippe Zinda Kaboré Secondary School, with the aim of contributing to the improvement of facilities and services.

The event took place in the presence of Mr. Mohamed Zakaria Hussein El-Gazaway, Egypt’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ms. Adissa Guesso, Acting Head of Mission of the Embassy of Burkina Faso in Egypt, as well as a team from Burkina Faso’s National Office for Major Projects (BN-GPB).

In a statement following the conclusion of the ceremony marking the donation to the initiative, Mr. Mohamed Atta Gad affirmed that the company’s contribution is a symbolic gesture that underscores the depth of the strong relations between Egypt and Burkina Faso and expresses support for the efforts of Captain Ibrahim Traoré. He called on the friends of Burkina Faso to stand by the country and its government in their endeavors toward development and the strengthening of sovereignty. On the sidelines of the visit, attendees toured the paving tile production site and symbolically took part in the work at the site.

MAG Trading and Investment Company also expressed its desire to cooperate with Burkina Faso in several economic and sustainable development fields. This was conveyed during intensive meetings held on the sidelines of the visit with several ministers and officials in Burkina Faso, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, energy, and transport. The group has a successful track record in Africa and is distinguished by extensive expertise in road works and infrastructure networks in accordance with the highest quality standards.

It is worth noting that this support comes as part of a series of initiatives, as the company had previously made a donation to support a number of pilgrims of Burkina Faso.