The experts discussed the psychological impact of lighting and its ability to transform community spaces

The 18th edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Light and immersive design are redefining community spaces, transforming urban environments into hubs of connection, culture, and creativity. This fascinating topic was discussed at the THINKLIGHT conference at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East this week during a session titled ‘Commonality: Immersive Design Approaches and Light Art as a Community Builder.’

During this session, a panel of experts explored how lighting technologies and artistic installations can foster social interaction and cultural engagement. They emphasized the importance of innovative design in creating environments that not only appeal aesthetically but also encourage community bonding and participation.

They discussed how events such as light festivals, music concerts and immersive exhibitions not only enhance the appeal of neighbourhoods but also stimulate local economies and promote a sense of shared identity and pride among residents.

Panelist Frankie Boyle, Creative Director, Frankie Boyle Studio said: “Light is a language that everybody speaks, whether they are aware of it or not. Light affects us all biologically and psychologically. It affects people’s emotions, feelings, how they move through space and how they interact with space.”

A champion of ‘neuroaesthetics’, Boyle highlighted how designs that mimic natural movements, such as trees or clouds, can calm the nervous system and create a sense of relaxation. Her globally touring public art piece,’ The Living Lantern,’ demonstrates how light art can have a calming effect and create a sense of connection in communities.

Sarvdeep Singh Basur, Principal, Lucent Worldwide, added: “Immersive lighting engages and inspires action, impacting both the conscious and subconscious mind. Currently, we are developing a temple project in the Himalayas, situated 3,500 meters above sea level. Our aim is to utilise light and sound to create a meditative effect for those who visit.”

Elsewhere at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the University of Sharjah has showcased luminaries crafted by students of its Lighting Design for Interiors course. These innovative designs celebrate Emirati heritage through elements such as pearl diving, Al Sadu weaving, Islamic patterns, and sustainability, using materials such as palm leaves.

THINKLIGHT concludes today with an inspiring keynote speech from Konstantin Klaas, Director, Licht Kunst Licht in Berlin. Following this, a panel of global and regional lighting designers will gather on the conference stage to discuss the topic of ‘Illuminating Iconic Buildings’ addressing how lighting iconic buildings transforms them into beacons of identity and pride.

The closing panel discussion of THINKLIGHT today, will focus on ‘Why Details are Critical to Good Lighting’. Moderated by Andrea Hartranft, Principal, Hartranft Lighting Design, the panel will discuss how a meticulous approach not only elevates overall design but also demonstrates the power of creativity in shaping our perception and experience of space.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is co-located with Intersec to create the MENA region’s largest trade fair for the building services sector. The event is part of the international Light + Building brand and has focused on the theme of ‘Building Commonality Through Community, Creativity and Culture’ for the 2025 edition.

The exhibition includes six product sections: Technical Lighting, Electric Lamps and Components, Decorative Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Electrical Engineering, and Smart Home and Building Automation.

