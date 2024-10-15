Abu Dhabi, UAE: The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) celebrated a significant milestone this October with the inaugural LIBF Connect in MENA alumni event, held at the prestigious British Ambassador’s Residence in Abu Dhabi. This special gathering marked the sixth anniversary of LIBF’s presence in the region and was a celebration of the power of connections, professional growth, and community engagement.

Attendees included LIBF alumni, stakeholders, clients, and members of the financial community. The event fostered collaboration and shared success stories, underscoring the importance of continuous learning in the rapidly evolving banking and finance sector.

His Majesty’s Ambassador to the UAE, Edward Hobart, shared his perspective: “It is a privilege to host this event at the residence. LIBF’s contributions to building financial expertise in the region play a critical role in its economic growth. The strength of the LIBF alumni network exemplifies the power of connections in driving this vision forward.”

In his speech, Steve Hill, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of LIBF, reflected on the significance of the event, saying, “It is inspiring to see how far we’ve come in just six years. Our alumni are the embodiment of the principles we stand for—excellence, integrity, and a commitment to continuous learning. This event celebrates the importance of our ecosystem, and I’m proud to see our graduates leading the way in the financial sector across the region.”

This alumni event also served as a platform for meaningful discussions around key areas of growth for financial professionals, such as sustainability, ESG, and fintech. As the demand for green skills increases, LIBF is committed to ensuring its alumni are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to thrive in these evolving sectors through its programme offering.

Ehsan Razavizadeh, Managing Director of LIBF MENA & Asia, added: “The LIBF Connect in MENA Alumni Network is more than a community; it’s an ongoing journey where alumni can stay connected, exchange ideas, and collaborate with industry leaders. This platform will ensure that our alumni continue to be at the forefront of innovation and thought leadership in finance.”

The newly launched MENA Alumni Network is an ecosystem for alumni to stay connected, exchange ideas, and access exclusive opportunities for professional development. Members of the network will benefit from industry-leading insights, bespoke programme offers, networking events, and the chance to contribute to cutting-edge initiatives within the sector.

With over 1.5 million students taught and alumni in more than 130 countries, LIBF continues to expand its global influence, and the launch of the MENA Alumni Network underscores its ongoing commitment to shaping the future of finance.

The success of this inaugural event highlights LIBF’s dedication to delivering top-tier financial education while fostering meaningful connections within its growing international community. As the institute continues to expand its presence in the MENA region, it remains steadfast in its mission to equip professionals with the skills needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

About LIBF in MENA

LIBF, with 140 years of heritage in banking and finance, serves MENA from a regional office in Abu Dhabi and is a leading provider of internationally recognised executive development, technical training, and financial services qualifications. The Institute's expertise in creating bespoke programmes globally – as well as being one of only a few professional bodies in the world to have Taught Degree Awarding Powers – gives a truly international aspect to its education programmes, as well as ensuring educational quality.

