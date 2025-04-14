Dubai – Driven by a commitment to educating future generations, LG Electronics recently hosted an HVAC Masterclass at Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, bringing together 100 engineering students and faculty members and senior LG Leaders. This initiative underscores LG's dedication to empowering future engineers through meaningful industry engagement and hands-on learning.

This initiative reflects LG’s strong commitment to empowering young talent by bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world industry practices. The Masterclass offered students a unique opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the HVAC industry—spanning technology, sustainability, and career development.

LG was honored to engage directly with students and faculty and to witness the innovative projects currently underway—projects that hold the potential to make a lasting impact on the lives of Emiratis. The day’s program featured an interactive workshop tailored for students, providing an overview of potential career paths within the HVAC industry and highlighting the key skills required to succeed. Led by LG’s expert team, the session covered everything from technical engineering and product development to project execution, sales, and sustainable innovation—helping students connect their academic journey with real-world

The event welcomed students and faculty of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, along with LG division heads and managers, including Suraj Kumar, Technical Engineering Division Head; Shahed Osman, Sales and Engineering Manager; Najah Zayat, Business Development Manager; Ahmad Shahin, Abu Dhabi Brand Sales Leader and Sunki Park, General Manager (FE) Field Engineering MEA Division.

The visit concluded with a tour of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic’s HVAC Laboratory, where students showcased their work and explored how classroom learning can be applied to solve real-world engineering challenges. Following the tour, a collaborative meeting was held between LG leadership and the Abu Dhabi Polytechnic faculty—led by Dr. Yahia Al-Smadi—to discuss future partnership opportunities aimed at enriching academic programs through stronger industry integration.

Commenting on the event, Suraj Kumar, Technical Engineering Division Head, mentioned, “Empowering young minds with technical knowledge and industry exposure is part of LG’s broader mission to support the next generation of engineers. This workshop is a step toward building a stronger, more sustainable HVAC industry in the region.”

With this Masterclass, LG continues to bridge the gap between academia and industry, offering students invaluable insights. Through its commitment to knowledge-sharing and practical learning, LG Electronics not only reinforces its support for future generations but also helps drive innovation in the HVAC sector.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG’s electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.

