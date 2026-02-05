LG Electronics outlined its growth strategy at LG InnoFest 2026 MEA, held in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 250 partners and media representatives from the MEA region.

ABU DHABI — LG Electronics (LG), a leader in AI-powered solutions for the home, outlined plans to accelerate growth in emerging markets at LG InnoFest 2026 MEA, with a primary focus on the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and additional attention to Latin America and Asia. The event, held in Abu Dhabi, provided a forum to share LG’s strategic direction and market outlook with regional partners.

More than 250 B2C and B2B partners and media representatives from across the MEA attended the event. InnoFest 2026 MEA served as a platform for LG to share its strategic direction with industry leaders and innovators, and to reconfirm its commitment to leading the premium market through cutting-edge technology and product innovation.

At the exhibition, LG presented a range of AI-enabled home products designed to enhance everyday living. The showcase included washing machines that optimize wash cycles based on load weight, fabric composition and soiling level, refrigerators that adjust temperature settings based on usage patterns, and air conditioners that automatically respond to real-time room conditions. LG also displayed its premium TV lineup, including the ultra-thin Wallpaper OLED TV with True Wireless technology. Equipped with AI, the company’s TVs deliver enhanced picture quality and sound while providing personalized content through the company’s always-evolving webOS platform.

These AI-driven advancements reflect LG’s vision to create a seamless smart home ecosystem that adapts to user lifestyles. Ultimately, the company seeks to realize the “Zero Labor Home,” where customers are liberated from the burden of household chores to spend more time on what truly matters.

LG also announced its intention to broaden its MEA product portfolio by introducing additional mid- and entry-level offering to reach a wider range of consumers. Reinforcing its commitment to addressing the unique needs of consumers across the region, the company will be introducing new products that cater specifically to local preferences, such as top freezers, chest freezers and twin-tube washing machines. LG is also expanding its lineup of built-in kitchen appliances to support diverse housing and lifestyle needs across the region.

In response to increasing competition, LG emphasized its focus on strengthening both sales and service capabilities through market-specific insights. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to localized service enhancement through its “Our Promise” initiative, which includes service programs adapted to the needs and expectations of individual markets.

“LG InnoFest 2026 MEA provided an opportunity to share how we are approaching innovation and growth in this region,” said Phil Jung, region representative of LG Electronics’ Middle East and Africa Region. “By combining AI-enabled technologies with a deeper understanding of local needs, we aim to deliver solutions that are practical, relevant and valuable for consumers across the MEA region.”

Through continued investment in product development, local partnerships and service infrastructure, LG plans to further strengthen its presence in the MEA market while solidifying its position as a trusted premium brand.

