Dubai, UAE: Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, has announced that its product showcase at GITEX Global 2024 includes the world’s toughest, thinnest and fastest suite of memory solutions - all coming with massive capacities at blazing speeds, specifically targeted at the region’s professional photographers, videographers, gamers and content creators. GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest tech event, is running from 14-18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director – Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar, said, “Our impressive product showcase at GITEX reflects our relentless focus on research & development and our deep commitment to consistently bring out innovative memory solutions to address the evolving needs of today’s consumers. Lexar’s product designs undergo extensive testing in our Quality Labs, which are facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.”

The Lexar ARMOR series, the world's first memory cards made of 316 stainless steel, includes the GOLD SD UHS-II and the SILVER PRO SD UHS-II cards. Encased in high-quality steel, both these rugged cards offer IP68 waterproofing, dustproofing and bend-resistance, making it ideal for outdoor filming. Both the Gold and Silver editions promise read speeds up to 280 MB/s. The cards differ in terms of write speed, with the Silver Pro topping out at 160 MB/s and the Gold delivering up to 205 MB/s. The Lexar Armor Gold and Silver Pro SD cards will come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.

At this edition of GITEX Global, Lexar is showcasing the Professional DIAMOND CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card which is regarded as the world’s fastest memory card, boasting industry-leading speeds of up to 3700MB/s read and 3400MB/s write. The other major highlight at Lexar’s stand this year is the new SL500 Portable SSD, positioned as one of the world’s slimmest SSD – it is 4.8 millimeters (0.2 inches) thin and almost the same size of debit or credit card, weighing just 43 grams (1.5 ounces). For USB 3.2 Gen2x2 devices, the SL500 promises read speeds up to 2,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,800 MB/s.

“Our participation at GITEX Global perfectly aligns with our commitment to bring the future of memory solutions to the Middle East and Africa region. We are excited to showcase the world’s first stainless steel memory card ‘Armor series’, the extremely compact SL500 Portable SSD, in addition to our other innovative storage solutions that are designed to meet the unique needs of users and also offer unmatched performance and value to customers in the region,” he added.

Overview of Lexar’s other products at GITEX Global:

Memory cards:

Lexar’s suite of memory cards also includes CFexpress 4.0, and SD 8.0. Using next-gen PCIe 4.0 technology, Lexar is showcasing four new CFexpress 4.0 memory cards, the TYPE-B DIAMOND, GOLD, SILVER, and the TYPE-A GOLD card, all boosted with massive capacities of up to 4TB, enabling seamless 8K RAW video shooting at blazing read and write speeds.

For the SD8.0 card, Lexar Professional GOLD PRO SDXC Express Card delivers up to 1700MB/s read speeds—over 5x faster than SD4.0 cards.

Portable SSDs:

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is a revolutionary 1-2TB portable SSD for seamless mobile video shooting. It offers unmatched freedom and portability, working alone or with a hub to add lights, mics, and power. The USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD delivers blistering 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds, enabling 4K 60fps ProRes video capture directly on iPhone 15 Pro/Max and beyond.

Lexar ARES RGB 2nd Gen DDR5 Desktop Memory is an exclusive series featuring premium SK hynix DRAM chips and blazing-fast speeds of up to 8000MT/s. The upgraded exterior design blends classic and fashionable elements.

Lexar is also introducing the new 'pexar' brand and its product—the pexar digital picture frame. Featuring an excellent 2K and anti-glare display, it is a smart WiFi frame that serves as a shared photo album for the whole family, making it a perfect gift for loved ones. At this edition of GITEX Global, Lexar is offering a unique DIY engaging activity for all visitors to make their own USB drives, which they can take home for free.

“Over the years Lexar has established a strong presence in the region’s imaging industry. Lexar has secured seven Red Dot Awards in 2024 for Innovative Design and Excellence, and two consecutive Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) Awards for ‘Best Storage Media’, underscoring the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and exceptional product design. We are aggressively building a professional community of elite photographers, videographers and content creators across the Middle East who share their creative insights through engaging workshops and forums,” Oubida concluded.

