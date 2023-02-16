Dubai – As part of its continuous CSR initiatives and giving back to the local community, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort invited 25 members of Dubai Club for People of Determination, aged 16 to 45 years with limited intellectual and physical abilities, together with 25 of their supervisors and volunteers to spend a day at the family-friendly LEGOLAND Dubai theme park.

Dubai Club for People of Determination was established in 1993 with the aim of rehabilitating the people of determination both physically and intellectually to play their developing roles in the community in the areas of sports, culture and society. Furthermore, as a gracious gift by the late His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a Ladies’ Club was founded and built in July 2002, offering a specific section for ladies to play an effective part in the Club. As cultural growth is a component of human development, the Club constantly organized various activities, trainings, seminars and rehabilitation services to help those of determination, overcome the many obstacles they face and integrate them into society.

To support this vision, the management and team of LEGOLAND Dubai Resort were happy to invite 25 members of Dubai Club for People of Determination aged 16 to 45 years with limited intellectual and physical abilities, together with 25 of their supervisors and volunteers to visit LEGOLAND Dubai theme park. Here, the group explored many of the 40 family-friendly rides

and attractions, thanks to the accessibility facilities and services offered at the park that enabled everyone to enjoy an awesome LEGOLAND adventure on the day.

This CSR initiative is one of several collaborations to take place between LEGOLAND Dubai Resort and Dubai Club for People pf Determination in the year 2023 as well as other local and regional organisations, as part of its commitment to giving back to the local community.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

LEGOLAND Dubai Resort

Nermin Abushnaf

Public Relations Manager

Nermin.Abushnaf@legoland.ae

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort health and safety

Maintaining visitor health and safety as a top priority, the team at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort have been working hard to ensure hygiene and safety measures are enhanced throughout the resort, including enhanced cleaning and regular sanitization of all touch points.

About LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort for families with kids aged 2-12 includes LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park with over 40 LEGO themed rides, shows and building experiences; LEGOLAND Water Park with over 20 family-friendly LEGO themed water slides and attractions; and the region’s only LEGO themed hotel opened in January 2022, LEGOLAND Hotel with 44 LEGO themed rooms, 191 fully themed rooms, and 15 suites, two themed family restaurants and interactive activities featuring daily creative workshops, model builder, family pool and in-room treasure hunt. LEGOLAND Dubai is the first of its kind in the region and was opened in 2016. The first LEGOLAND Park opened in 1968 in Billund, Denmark, followed by nine LEGOLAND parks in 5 countries featuring United Kingdom, USA, Germany, Malaysia, UAE and Japan. LEGOLAND Dubai is located on Sheikh Zayed Road opposite the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai equidistant to Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.LEGOLAND.ae

Twitter: @LEGOLANDDUBAI

Instagram: @LEGOLANDDUBAI

Facebook: facebook.com/LEGOLANDDubai

YouTube: youtube.com/LEGOLANDDubai

About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates over 137 attractions, 22 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

About Dubai Parks and Resorts™

Dubai Parks and Resorts™ is the Middle East’s largest integrated theme park destination. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel and BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai. Guests can experience MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Hollywood-inspired theme park with the most rollercoasters in a single theme park in the Middle East, offering immersive rides and attractions based on famous Hollywood hits, as well as BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, a first-of-its-kind theme park that showcases rides, attractions and live entertainment shows based on some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. The LEGOLAND® Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure, with a LEGOLAND® Theme Park that offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment, a LEGOLAND® Waterpark which is the region’s first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old and a 250 room LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel offering fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five. Guests can stay just steps away from all four of the world-famous parks at Lapita™, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a Polynesian themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International.

The entire destination is connected by Riverland™ Dubai, a free to enter themed recreational hub that takes visitors on a picturesque journey through well-known locations from across the globe such as; The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate and The Peninsula, offering several instagrammable locations and provides the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, relax and recharge.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Ain Dubai, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, go to: www.dubaiparksandresorts.com Follow Dubai Parks and Resorts:

About Dubai Holding Entertainment™

Dubai Holding Entertainment, is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region, committed to solidifying the Emirate as one of the most sought-after touristic destinations in the world by offering an impressive range of destinations and attractions that caters to all residents and visitors to the Emirate. The portfolio includes, amongst others, Ain Dubai, the tallest observation wheel in the world; Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s largest integrated theme park destination; Global Village, one of the longest established tourist attractions in Dubai having opened its doors in 1997; Coca-Cola Arena, one the region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN a multimedia sales house, operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship and activations; Roxy Cinemas, a premiere theatre experience; The Green Planet a bio-dome spread over 4 levels housing a tropical indoor rainforest with over 3000 plants and animals; and Laguna Water Park in La Mer which has the only WaveOz180 Flow Rider in the GCC and the region’s first Manta family raft ride.